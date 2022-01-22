



















































 
























On the Radar


Pageant stage catches fire while crowning winners in Misamis




Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 22, 2022 | 11:06am
 





Pageant stage catches fire while crowning winners in Misamis
Annabelle Mae McDonnell won the Miss Kuyamis 2022 while Jimema Tempra is the first runner up followed by Vanessa Dulay and Nice Lumpad and Natazha Vea Bautista. 
Screengrab from Miss Kuyamis Facebook page




MANILA, Philippines — The stage of Miss Kuyamis 2022 pageant caught fire during the announcement of winners in the 9th Kuyamis Festival in Misamis Oriental last January 13. 


Actor Marco Gumabao, who was the host of the pageant, narrated to PEP.ph the incident. 


“Nasa stage pa ako nun and still facing the crowd, biglang pagtingin ko sa kaliwa, nasusunog na yung confetti dahil sa electric fireworks. Nakita ko na medyo malaki yung sunog, kaya bumaba agad ako ng stage,” Marco said. 


“Mabilis naman nila na-control yung sunog so nothing to worry about. Ganoon talaga kainit sa stage dahil lahat ng candidates ay deserving manalo. Congrats Miss Kuyamis for an amazing show," he added. 




Candidates of the pageant didn’t panic when the fire began. They stayed on the stage and even danced. 


Annabelle Mae McDonnell won the Miss Kuyamis 2022 while Jimema Tempra is the first runner-up followed by Vanessa Dulay and Nice Lumpad and Natazha Vea Bautista.  


 
















 



Pageant stage catches fire while crowning winners in Misamis


 




47 minutes ago


Pageant stage catches fire while crowning winners in Misamis



By Jan Milo Severo |
47 minutes ago 


The stage of Miss Kuyamis 2022 pageant caught fire during the announcement of winners in the 9th Kuyamis Festival...








Singer dies after intentionally getting COVID-19 'for immunity'






 
1 day ago


Singer dies after intentionally getting COVID-19 'for immunity'



By Marane A. Plaza |
1 day ago 


A Czech folk singer died after she deliberately contracted COVID-19 to "obtain immunity."








Former youth leader is first Filipino elected to a city council seat in New England







6 days ago

 
Former youth leader is first Filipino elected to a city council seat in New England



By Jan Milo Severo |
6 days ago 


Former youth leader Constantino Alinsug became the first Filipino to be elected to a city council seat in New England.








New FPJ Avenue gets mixed reactions







7 days ago

 
New FPJ Avenue gets mixed reactions



By Jan Milo Severo |
7 days ago 


Social media users had mixed reactions over the recent renaming of Roosevelt Avenue to Fernando Poe Jr. Avenue.&nbs...








Woman stuck with blind date for days after city lockdown







8 days ago


Woman stuck with blind date for days after city lockdown



By Kathleen A. Llemit |
8 days ago 


A woman in China had the most intriguing experience as she was locked down with her blind date for four days. 








Job openings at Philstar Global Corp.







9 days ago


Job openings at Philstar Global Corp.



9 days ago 


These are the current job openings for Philstar Global Corp., which runs top digital publications Philstar.com and Interaksyon,...








