Pageant stage catches fire while crowning winners in Misamis

Annabelle Mae McDonnell won the Miss Kuyamis 2022 while Jimema Tempra is the first runner up followed by Vanessa Dulay and Nice Lumpad and Natazha Vea Bautista.

MANILA, Philippines — The stage of Miss Kuyamis 2022 pageant caught fire during the announcement of winners in the 9th Kuyamis Festival in Misamis Oriental last January 13.

Actor Marco Gumabao, who was the host of the pageant, narrated to PEP.ph the incident.

“Nasa stage pa ako nun and still facing the crowd, biglang pagtingin ko sa kaliwa, nasusunog na yung confetti dahil sa electric fireworks. Nakita ko na medyo malaki yung sunog, kaya bumaba agad ako ng stage,” Marco said.

“Mabilis naman nila na-control yung sunog so nothing to worry about. Ganoon talaga kainit sa stage dahil lahat ng candidates ay deserving manalo. Congrats Miss Kuyamis for an amazing show," he added.

Candidates of the pageant didn’t panic when the fire began. They stayed on the stage and even danced.

Annabelle Mae McDonnell won the Miss Kuyamis 2022 while Jimema Tempra is the first runner-up followed by Vanessa Dulay and Nice Lumpad and Natazha Vea Bautista.