Singer dies after intentionally getting COVID-19 'for immunity'

MANILA, Philippines — A Czech folk singer died after she deliberately contracted COVID-19 to "obtain immunity."

Hana Horka, 57, who was the vocalist of the band Asonance, died last Sunday, according to her son Jan Rek. She had voluntarily exposed herself to the virus when her husband and son, both vaccinated, caught it before Christmas. This was to obtain a health pass that would have allowed her to visit venues blocked to those without proof of vaccination or recent recovery from an infection, her family has said.

“She decided to continue to live normally with us and preferred to catch the disease than to get vaccinated,” her son Rek told public radio iRozhlas.cz last Monday.

Two days before her death, Horka posted on social media: “I survived… It was intense. So now there will be the theatre, sauna, a concert … and an urgent trip to the sea.”

In Czech Republic, a proof of vaccination or a recent infection is required to access cultural and sports facilities, as well as for travel and for visiting bars and restaurants. The European Union member state is currently facing a soaring COVID-19 count.

Rek blamed the death on a local anti-vax (anti-vaccination) movement, saying its leaders had convinced his mother against vaccination and thus had “blood on their hands."

“I know exactly who influenced her. It makes me sad that she believed strangers more than her proper family,” Rek said.

“It wasn’t just total disinformation, but also views on natural immunity and antibodies acquired through infection,” he added.

