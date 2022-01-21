



















































 
























^


 











 















On the Radar


Singer dies after intentionally getting COVID-19 'for immunity'




Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
January 21, 2022 | 10:18am
 





Singer dies after intentionally getting COVID-19 'for immunity'
A Czech folk singer died after she deliberately contracted COVID-19 to "obtain immunity."
Tumisu via Pixabay




MANILA, Philippines — A Czech folk singer died after she deliberately contracted COVID-19 to "obtain immunity."


Hana Horka, 57, who was the vocalist of the band Asonance, died last Sunday, according to her son Jan Rek. She had voluntarily exposed herself to the virus when her husband and son, both vaccinated, caught it before Christmas. This was to obtain a health pass that would have allowed her to visit venues blocked to those without proof of vaccination or recent recovery from an infection, her family has said.


“She decided to continue to live normally with us and preferred to catch the disease than to get vaccinated,” her son Rek told public radio iRozhlas.cz last Monday.


Two days before her death, Horka posted on social media: “I survived… It was intense. So now there will be the theatre, sauna, a concert … and an urgent trip to the sea.”


In Czech Republic, a proof of vaccination or a recent infection is required to access cultural and sports facilities, as well as for travel and for visiting bars and restaurants. The European Union member state is currently facing a soaring COVID-19 count.


Rek blamed the death on a local anti-vax (anti-vaccination) movement, saying its leaders had convinced his mother against vaccination and thus had “blood on their hands."


“I know exactly who influenced her. It makes me sad that she believed strangers more than her proper family,” Rek said.


“It wasn’t just total disinformation, but also views on natural immunity and antibodies acquired through infection,” he added.


RELATED: LIST: What masks to wear to combat COVID-19 variants


 
















 



COVID-19

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
    • 















Latest









 




Latest









'Imelda' trends as Internet users condemn 80-year-old man's arrest for allegedly stealing mangoes







22 hours ago


'Imelda' trends as Internet users condemn 80-year-old man's arrest for allegedly stealing mangoes



By Jan Milo Severo |
22 hours ago 


Social media users lambasted Imelda Marcos after reports of an 80-year-old man was arrested for stealing mangoes in Pang...








On the Radar
fbtw













Former youth leader is first Filipino elected to a city council seat in New England







5 days ago


Former youth leader is first Filipino elected to a city council seat in New England



By Jan Milo Severo |
5 days ago 


Former youth leader Constantino Alinsug became the first Filipino to be elected to a city council seat in New England.








On the Radar
fbtw













New FPJ Avenue gets mixed reactions







6 days ago


New FPJ Avenue gets mixed reactions



By Jan Milo Severo |
6 days ago 


Social media users had mixed reactions over the recent renaming of Roosevelt Avenue to Fernando Poe Jr. Avenue.&nbs...








On the Radar
fbtw













Woman stuck with blind date for days after city lockdown







7 days ago


Woman stuck with blind date for days after city lockdown



By Kathleen A. Llemit |
7 days ago 


A woman in China had the most intriguing experience as she was locked down with her blind date for four days. 








On the Radar
fbtw









 



Job openings at Philstar Global Corp.







8 days ago


Job openings at Philstar Global Corp.



8 days ago 


These are the current job openings for Philstar Global Corp., which runs top digital publications Philstar.com and Interaksyon,...








On the Radar
fbtw













Camarines Sur entry wins inaugural Philippine Water Challenge







8 days ago


Camarines Sur entry wins inaugural Philippine Water Challenge



By Jan Milo Severo |
8 days ago 


Camarines Sur’s Libmanan Water District won the grand prize for its Low-Cost Digitization and Automation Solution in...








On the Radar
fbtw










Recommended







 






 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!






 


 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with