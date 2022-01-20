



















































 
























'Imelda' trends as Internet users condemn 80-year-old man's arrest for allegedly stealing mangoes




Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 20, 2022 | 1:25pm
 





Former first lady Imelda Marcos has been found guilty of seven counts of graft.
The STAR/Boy Santos, file




MANILA, Philippines — Former First Lady Imelda Marcos became a top Twitter topic today following reports that an 80-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing mangoes in Pangasinan. 


"Lolo Narding" Floro gone viral on social media today after being arrested and detained for a week for allegedly stealing around 10 kilograms of mangoes from a neighbor in Asingan, Pangasinan.


According to the Public Information Office of Asingan, Lolo Narding’s arrest was based on a warrant issued by the 7th Municipal Circuit Trial Court (MCTC) of Asingan-San Manuel last December 20.


The neighbor apparently refused to accept Lolo Narding’s payment, and insisted on having him jailed instead and have him pay the bail worth P6,000.


Internet users cannot help but compare Lolo Narding's case to that of 92-year-old Marcos, who is still not yet behind bars despite being convicted of graft. 


Related: Imelda Marcos found guilty of 7 counts of graft


3 years since graft conviction of Imelda Marcos, Martial Law victims appeal affirmation of verdict


RELATEDRyza Cenon, Kim Atienza offer to bail out Lolo Narding arrested for allegedly stealing mangoes


 
















 



