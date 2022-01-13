Woman stuck with blind date for days after city lockdown

The woman, identified by her surname Wang, posted in the Chinese social media site WeChat about her unique experience last week.

MANILA, Philippines — A woman in China had the most intriguing experience as she was locked down with her blind date for four days.

Wang shared that her parents had been arranging for her to go on blind dates because she was "getting old." Her fifth blind date said that he was good at cooking and had invited her to his place in Zhengzhou, the capital city of the eastern Chinese province Henan.

Wang had recently returned from the city of Guangzhou.

It was unfortunate for her that the city had imposed partial lockdown with its rising COVID-19 cases. According to local reports, there were more than 100 COVID-19 cases in Zhengzhou last week.

"Just after I arrived in Zhengzhou, there was an outbreak and his community was put under lockdown and I could not leave," Wang told the Shanghai-based The Paper.

Wang spent four days with her unnamed blind date. She even posted videos of her time with him. Local media said the clips showed her blind date doing household chores and working on his laptop.

In the Daily Mail UK story that quoted Wang's interview with The Paper, she said her blind date did not speak that much and she found his food to be "mediocre."

"Besides the fact that he's as mute as a wooden mannequin, everything else (about him) is pretty good," Wang told The Paper. "Despite his food being mediocre, he's still willing to cook, which I think is great."

Another translation of her interview said: "During quarantine, I feel that apart from him being reticent like a wooden mannequin, everything else about him is pretty good. He cooks, cleans the house and works. Although his cooking isn't very good, he's still willing to spend time in the kitchen. I think that's great," she told The Paper.



Her viral videos are temporarily taken down.

"Friends have been calling him and I think this has definitely affected his life, so I have taken them down for now. Thanks everyone for your attention... I hope the outbreak ends soon and that my single sisters also find a relationship soon," she said in a video posted on Tuesday.