'Dear Gwyneth Chua': Internet users slam 'Poblacion Girl' over COVID-19 protocols breach

MANILA, Philippines — Social media users blasted Gwyneth Chua, now also dubbed as “Poblacion Girl,” the COVID-19-positive woman who violated quarantine protocols upon arrival in the Philippines from the US and went to a party in Poblacion, a red-light district in Makati City.

Because of the incident, "Gwyneth" has been one of the trending topics on Twitter since yesterday.

The Philippine National Police is filing cases against nine people, including Gwyneth. According to reports, witnesses and CCTV (closed-circuit television) footage showed Gwyneth, who tested positive for COVID-19, partying with friends in a bar in Poblacion on the night of December 23. Chua then returned to the hotel with her mother on the night of December 25. At least 11 people who came in close contact with Chua have reportedly become COVID-19 positive.

Here are some of social media users' reactions to the so-called "Poblacion Girl":

Check your privilege, Poblacion Girl Gwyneth Chua.



Bec of COVID, there are future health professionals who have given up their dream bec they can no longer afford to wait for the board exam.



Meanwhile, you couldn't even keep your selfish, entitled ass from going to a PARTY. pic.twitter.com/Cp9brLxcr0 — 26 | 48 | LOVE YOU AS ALWAYS LOVE U TOO BRO! ???? (@ame_reigne) January 3, 2022

Gwyneth Chua is the best representation of the Philippines' terrible system. It is always the privileged individuals who believed they are above all. Wealthy people can get away with breaking the rules because they have the means to do so. pic.twitter.com/fr3zaSqYYK — Aesculapius (@aristotle_aescu) January 2, 2022

nakakaurat na talaga yung takes na “gwyneth chua singlehandedly caused the surge” ha ????



the hate is justified but the issue goes well beyond a single civilian’s actions. this long into the pandemic & with developments like these, ano nga ba nagbago sa tugon ng gobyerno? — kiara ? #95Kabataan #LabCoSaSenado2022 (@geeky_kiara) January 3, 2022

gwyneth chua did not only cut off her quarantine, she also cut off people’s dreams. imagine people getting delayed of their board exams, entry exam for their professions, bc the government had to do strict measures again to contain the virus. down right irresponsible i’d say — Sensui (@kapitankcap) January 3, 2022

MY INNER ATE SHAWIE INFORMING POBLACION GIRL GWYNETH CHUA #Omicron



ME: pic.twitter.com/bmBewkdqXd — Emille J. #LeniKiko2022 ???????????????????? (@itstheemillej) January 3, 2022

We're back to Alert Level 3, Gwyneth Chua and other privileged people who violated the quarantine protocols, 4,600 new COVID-19 cases, no unified contact tracing and it's been 2 years but the government's COVID response is still ineffective.



Kapagod na. pic.twitter.com/kBbc31IM6z — Jim RN|PH (@JimGumboc) January 2, 2022

slowly back gwyneth

to normal ph chua

pic.twitter.com/3oDuiMzT4u — ·?· (@bangcen2ries) January 2, 2022

Dear Gwyneth Chua, if you ever find today's lunch salty (that is kung may panlasa ka), may it remind you of every tears of heartbreak shed by loved ones who still couldn't be together because of your recklessness. — Gizelle Quitain (@pating24) January 3, 2022

