'Dear Gwyneth Chua': Internet users slam 'Poblacion Girl' over COVID-19 protocols breach




Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 4, 2022 | 12:06pm
 





A bar in Poblacion offering cocktails amid a backdrop of Makati City skyline.
James Miguel




MANILA, Philippines — Social media users blasted Gwyneth Chua, now also dubbed as “Poblacion Girl,” the COVID-19-positive woman who violated quarantine protocols upon arrival in the Philippines from the US and went to a party in Poblacion, a red-light district in Makati City.


Because of the incident, "Gwyneth" has been one of the trending topics on Twitter since yesterday.


The Philippine National Police is filing cases against nine people, including Gwyneth. According to reports, witnesses and CCTV (closed-circuit television) footage showed Gwyneth, who tested positive for COVID-19, partying with friends in a bar in Poblacion on the night of December 23. Chua then returned to the hotel with her mother on the night of December 25. At least 11 people who came in close contact with Chua have reportedly become COVID-19 positive.


Here are some of social media users' reactions to the so-called "Poblacion Girl":


 




 




 




 




 




 




 




 




 




 


