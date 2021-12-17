



































































 




   







   















On the Radar

                        
Wouldn't you love to win a $353 million Powerball jackpot for Christmas?

                        

                        
Philstar.com
December 17, 2021 | 10:36am
                        

                        


                        
                        
Wouldnâ€™t you love to win a $353 million Powerball jackpot for Christmas?
Your Christmas wishes could come true because this Saturday, December 18, the US Powerball offers a staggering nine-figure jackpot of $353 million (equivalent to P17 billion). 
MANILA, Philippines — Imagine waking up on a Christmas morning, or any morning for that matter, to find out you just won a huge lottery jackpot. Think of how your life would change!



Your Christmas wishes could come true because this Saturday, December 18, the US Powerball offers a staggering nine-figure jackpot of $353 million (equivalent to P17 billion). Luckily you, too, have a chance of winning it by purchasing your Powerball tickets online at theLotter.com, the world’s leading online lottery ticket purchasing service.



“TheLotter gives players the opportunity to participate in the world’s most exciting lotteries. Lotteries don’t get any bigger than the American Powerball, which awarded a record $1.586 billion USD jackpot in January 2016," Adrian Cooremans, theLotter’s spokesman, says. 



“There's no limit how high the current jackpot can grow, but on the other hand, it could be won in this week's draws. As they say, if you want to win, you have to play. At theLotter, we’re making that possible for residents of the Philippines!” he adds.






When you buy your official Powerball tickets online at theLotter, you’ll be taking a chance at winning millions for a cost of less than €5 per line. You’ll participate in the draw under the same conditions as if you were buying your tickets in the United States, with the exact same chances of winning the jackpot.



Once your order is complete, representatives of theLotter in the United States will buy official Powerball tickets at a licensed lottery retailer on your behalf. The tickets are scanned and uploaded to your account before the draw. Your ownership of the tickets is guaranteed and the tickets are safeguarded, to be used to claim prizes if they turn out to be winners.



“The entire process is completely transparent and all transactions are recorded and easily accessible,” Cooremans says. "TheLotter makes its money by adding a small service fee to the cost of the ticket. No commissions are taken from winning tickets. Prize money won by our customers is entirely theirs, less applicable taxes!”



If you are lucky enough to win, your prize will be transferred to your secure, private account and you can withdraw it at any time. If you win the Powerball jackpot, you’ll need to fly to the United States to collect your prize in person, but in this case, theLotter will probably pay your travel expenses.



Can you really play from the Philippines?



The official Powerball website states: “You do not have to be a citizen or a resident to play the game.” TheLotter serves as a purchasing service and has a successful track record of enabling people outside the US participate in Powerball draws.



Over the years, theLotter has paid out more than $100 million in prizes to nearly 7 million winners from across the globe. The biggest winners at the site include a woman from Panama who won $30 million playing the Florida Lotto, and a man from Iraq who won a $6.4 million Oregon Megabucks jackpot.



“Players from the Philippines have won many smaller Powerball prizes, but we have yet to have a jackpot winner,” Cooremans says. “Who knows, Your Christmas wishes could come true, and you might be the lucky one to win the jackpot playing online with theLotter.com!”



Lotto Direct Limited is operating thelotter.com. Lotto Direct Limited is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority; License Reference MGA/CRP/402/2017. 18+ only. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For more information visit https://www.rgf.org.mt/


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

