Powerball has a $278 million jackpot and you could win it from the Philippines!

You can play and possibly win Powerball’s $278 million jackpot (equivalent to P14 billion) by buying official Powerball lottery tickets at theLotter.com, the world’s leading online lottery ticket purchasing service.

MANILA, Philippines — Imagine winning a huge lottery jackpot and how your life would change. You dream of spending all that prize money but you’re probably discouraged because the only lotteries offering life-changing jackpots are located in America. You’ll never have a chance at winning those huge prizes, you think, because you don’t have the time or resources to travel to the United States to buy tickets.

Well, think again!

“The next Powerball draw is coming up on Saturday, and we’re helping our customers from all over the world participate,” says theLotter spokesman Adrian Cooremans.

“There's no limit how high the current jackpot can grow, but on the other hand, it could be won in this week's draw. As they say, if you want to win, you have to play. At theLotter, we’re making that possible for residents of the Philippines!” he added.

5 simple steps and you’re in the draw!

Sign up at theLotter.com Select the Powerball lottery from over 50 available on the site Choose 5 numbers (from 1-69) on the playing form Choose 1 ‘Powerball’ number (from 1-26) in the orange field on the form Confirm your ticket purchase

When you buy your official Powerball tickets online at theLotter, you’ll be taking a chance at winning millions for a cost of just $5 per line.

You’ll participate in the draw under the same conditions as if you were buying your tickets in the United States, with the exact same chances of winning the jackpot.

What happens next?

Once your order is complete, representatives of theLotter in the United States will buy official Powerball tickets at a licensed lottery retailer on your behalf. The tickets are scanned and uploaded to your account before the draw. Your ownership of the tickets is guaranteed and the tickets are safeguarded, to be used to claim prizes if they turn out to be winners.

“The entire process is completely transparent and all transactions are recorded and easily accessible,” Cooremans shared.

“TheLotter makes its money by adding a small service fee to the cost of the ticket. No commissions are taken from winning tickets. Prize money won by our customers is entirely theirs, less applicable taxes!” he added.

If you are lucky enough to win, your prize will be transferred to your secure, private account and you can withdraw it at any time. If you win the Powerball jackpot, you’ll need to fly to the United States to collect your prize in person, but in this case, theLotter will probably pay your travel expenses.

Can you really play from the Philippines?

The official Powerball website states: “You do not have to be a citizen or a resident to play the game.” TheLotter serves as a purchasing service and has a successful track record of enabling people outside the US to participate in Powerball draws.

Over the years, theLotter has paid out more than $100 million in prizes to nearly 7 million winners from across the globe. The biggest winners at the site include a woman from Panama who won $30 million playing the Florida Lotto, and a man from Iraq who won a $6.4 million Oregon Megabucks jackpot.

“Players from the Philippines have won many smaller Powerball prizes, but we have yet to have a jackpot winner,” Cooremans says. “Who knows, you might be the lucky one to win the Powerball jackpot without leaving your home!”

Good luck and please play responsibly!

For more information about how to play Powerball online, please visit: theLotter.com

Lotto Direct Limited is operating thelotter.com. Lotto Direct Limited is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority; License Reference MGA/CRP/402/2017. 18+ only. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For more information visit https://www.rgf.org.mt/