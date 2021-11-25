Grocery shopping for the holidays? Grab big savings at The Metro Storesâ€™ Crazy Sale





































































 




   







   















Philstar.com
November 25, 2021 | 4:40pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
The biggest four-day storewide sale is here as The Metro Stores holds its Crazy Sale from November 27 to 30.
MANILA, Philippines — The biggest four-day storewide sale is here as The Metro Stores holds its Crazy Sale from November 27 to 30.



Customers who just received their holiday bonus can expect only the best deals on groceries, household essentials, appliances, furniture, cookware and more with up to 70% off discounts and “Buy 1, Get 1” promos at Metro Supermarket and Metro Department Store nationwide.



Now on its 10th year, the Crazy Sale is known among The Metro Stores patrons as the best time to get must-have items before the holidays. Those looking to stock up for the season and treat their families to joyous and sumptuous Christmas spreads will be delighted to find all the huge price slashes and freebies at Metro Supermarket.



Metro Supermarket rounded up a lineup of discounts and deals on pantry staples, snacks, fresh goods such as vegetables, fruits and meat, as well as kitchen essentials and toiletries.



Crazy good discounts, freebies



Metro Supermarket tips that bulk buying is key to getting the biggest savings, especially on snacks and pantry staples such as juice, coffee, milk, canned goods and sandwich spreads. Those shopping for a sack of rice can also expect at least P300 savings with the available freebies.



Fresh meat cuts from beef steak cuts, pork cubes, ground meat and chicken are discounted from P35 to P75 per kilo, while fruits and vegetables are also on the offer with Buy 1, Take 1 deals. Preparing for the next ‘e-numan’ will also be more affordable with alcoholic drinks like wine and beer at “Buy 5, Take 1” promos.



Personal care and household cleaning items also come in freebie packages so you can expect bigger savings when stocking up for your personal hygiene needs.


                           

                              
                              
                              
                           




Shop in-store and online



These are just a sample of all the exciting savings and deals at Metro Supermarket for The Metro Stores’ Crazy Sale, with more amazing finds available in-store at all Metro Supermarket and Department Store branches nationwide from November 27 to 30.



Metro Rewards Card members can also take advantage of the four-day sale to rack up 3x more points for every purchase during the Crazy Sale.



Prefer to shop online? The Metro Stores Crazy Sale will also be available at www.shop.themetrostores.ph and through Personal Shopper Services. Simply visit https://www.themetrostores.ph/orderonline/.



The Crazy Sale is the much-needed treat from The Metro Stores for all Filipinos who worked hard and are looking forward to enjoying the festive holidays whatever the budget.



 



To know about the most updated selections for the Crazy Sale, visit The Metro Stores on Facebook, Instagram and Viber.


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

