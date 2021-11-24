Be among the first to see Pacman's wax figure at Madame Tussauds when you visit Hong Kong soon

Pacman is only the second Filipino to have his own likeness placed inside a Madame Tussauds Hong Kong, following Ms. Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, who was introduced in 2019.

HONG KONG — Madame Tussauds Hong Kong is a world-famous wax attraction that has become a tourist favorite of Filipinos and global visitors alike.

With travel restrictions now eased and borders opening up, those visiting Hong Kong soon will find a new sports superstar added to Madame Tussauds.

The wax figure of world boxing champion Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao is launched as the latest attraction in Madame Tussauds’ Asian flagship.

Pacman is only the second Filipino to have his own likeness placed inside a Madame Tussauds Hong Kong, following Ms. Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, who was introduced in 2019.

He joins other superstars and icons such as The Beatles, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Queen Elizabeth II, Marilyn Monroe, Brad Pitt, Jackie Chan and Bruce Lee, all to the delight of fans all over the world who come to visit and take photos with their favorite celebrities.

Madame Tussauds ensured that visiting Pacquiao will be a memorable experience for everyone by staging him in a boxing ring where fans can take fun photos side by side with the boxing champ.

The Pacquiao life-sized figure is from the hard work by the artisans at Madame Tussauds. As the world’s authority on wax figure creations, the team carefully put together every detail to make Pacman as lifelike as possible.

It garbed in full boxing attire donated by the eight-division champion himself.

Photo Release The Pacquiao life-sized figure is from the hard work by the artisans at Madame Tussauds. As the world’s authority on wax figure creations, the team carefully put together every detail to make Pacman as lifelike as possible.

“Pacman fans will be delighted to see our take on Manny Pacquiao. From the attire, the physical features and details, and even the setup, it will be like watching Pacman in action,” General Manager for Hong Kong Cluster Eric Mak said.

Pacquiao’s inclusion at Madame Tussauds also serves as a fitting tribute to his boxing legacy after he announced his retirement last October.

Fans all over the world can now flock to Madame Tussauds Hong Kong and visit the record-breaking champ, who has clinched 12 world titles over an illustrious 25-year career. Plus, they can also check out the other celebrities housed inside the attraction, while enjoying the best of Hong Kong’s views and eats at The Peak.

As a special treat for Pacquiao’s Pinoy fans, Madame Tussauds Hong Kong has a special package promo for those looking to visit soon. For only P1,200 (HKD 178), visitors at Madame Tussauds get an admission ticket plus a digital photo pass to take a snapshot with Pacman on the ring.

To avail of the promo, visit Madame Tussauds’ website and simply input promo code Manny2021 before checking out or you may also purchase your ticket here. The promo is available until December 31 only, so those going to Hong Kong soon can best take advantage of this exclusive offer.

Excited yet, watch this video below.

Book a visit with this limited-time promo rate at www.madametussauds.com/hongkong/ and follow Madame Tussauds Hong Kong on Facebook, @MadameTussaudsHongKong on Instagram, and @TussaudsHK on Twitter and Youtube.