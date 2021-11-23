WATCH: Bride marries slain groom in Bulacan

Bride Gileen Gutierrez with her parents walking down the aisle

MANILA, Philippines — A bride from Bulacan tied the knot with her slain groom last week.

Gileen Gutierrez decided to proceed with her wedding with slain partner Marco Luis Dayao at Father's Cradle Memorial Chapel in Malolos, Bulacan.

They were supposed to marry on December 19 but Marco was killed outside of his apartment that he shared with Gileen. Reports said that his death could be related to online sabong.

In the Facebook page of LJVBFilms, Gileen was seen walking down the aisle with her parents, while her slain partner was in a coffin by the altar.

“Magpapakatatag at magiging malakas ako para sa dalawang anak natin dahil alam ko iyon ang gusto mo para sa akin, sa amin. Mahal na mahal kita,” Gileen told Marco. —Video from LJVBFilms YouTube channel