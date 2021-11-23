



































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
On the Radar

                        
WATCH: Bride marries slain groom in Bulacan

                        

                        
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 23, 2021 | 6:00pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
WATCH: Bride marries slain groom in Bulacan
Bride Gileen Gutierrez with her parents walking down the aisle
Screengrab from LJVBFilms YouTube channel

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — A bride from Bulacan tied the knot with her slain groom last week. 



Gileen Gutierrez decided to proceed with her wedding with slain partner Marco Luis Dayao at Father's Cradle Memorial Chapel in Malolos, Bulacan. 



They were supposed to marry on December 19 but Marco was killed outside of his apartment that he shared with Gileen. Reports said that his death could be related to online sabong. 



In the Facebook page of LJVBFilms, Gileen was seen walking down the aisle with her parents, while her slain partner was in a coffin by the altar.  



 






 



“Magpapakatatag at magiging malakas ako para sa dalawang anak natin dahil alam ko iyon ang gusto mo para sa akin, sa amin. Mahal na mahal kita,” Gileen told Marco. —Video from LJVBFilms YouTube channel


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      WEDDING VOWS
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Be among the first to see Pacman's wax figure at Madame Tussauds when you visit Hong Kong soon
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 hour ago

                              
                              
Be among the first to see Pacman's wax figure at Madame Tussauds when you visit Hong Kong soon


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Pacman is only the second Filipino to have his own likeness placed inside a Madame Tussauds Hong Kong, following Ms. Universe...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Israel's Miss Holocaust Survivor pageant returns after halted by pandemic
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
Israel's Miss Holocaust Survivor pageant returns after halted by pandemic


                              

                                                                  By Claire Gounon |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
This year's Miss Holocaust Survivor was held just weeks before Israel hosts the Miss Universe pageant in the southern resort...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Japan's ex-princess Mako, husband move to one-bedroom NY apartment
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
Japan's ex-princess Mako, husband move to one-bedroom NY apartment


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
Former Japanese Princess Mako and her commoner husband Kei Komuro reportedly left imperial life to move to a one-bedroom apartment...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Man feared taken by shark off Australia's west coast
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
15 days ago

                              
                              
Man feared taken by shark off Australia's west coast


                              

                                 15 days ago                              


                                                            
"The actions of the witnesses were heroic and very brave," Western Australian police acting inspector Emma Barnes told m...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 A Filipino could become $146 million richer this Saturday
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
17 days ago

                              
                              
A Filipino could become $146 million richer this Saturday


                              

                                 17 days ago                              


                                                            
The next Powerball draw is on Saturday, November 6 and it is totally possible for the next big lottery prize winner to be...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Got vaxxed? Now's your chance to register for free in 7-Eleven&rsquo;s Virtual Run
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
18 days ago

                              
                              
Got vaxxed? Now's your chance to register for free in 7-Eleven’s Virtual Run


                              

                                 18 days ago                              


                                                            
7-Eleven offers free registration for fully vaccinated individuals in the 7-Eleven Run Series until November 6. 

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with