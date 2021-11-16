Japan's ex-princess Mako, husband move to one-bedroom NY apartment

In this file photo taken on November 13, 2021, Japan’s former princess Mako Komuro (C), the elder daughter of Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko, and her husband Kei Komuro (2nd R) walk to their departure gate for their flight to New York at Tokyo's Haneda international airport. Japan's former princess Mako Komuro arrived in the United States on November 14, 2021 with her husband, swapping ancient imperial rites for the bright lights of New York after leaving the royal family. Philip FONG / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Former Japanese Princess Mako and her commoner husband Kei Komuro reportedly left imperial life to move to a one-bedroom apartment in Hell's Kitchen, New York.

The Daily Mail reported that the newlyweds were spotted carrying their luggage into the apartment located at 32nd street.

The one-bedroom apartment, however, is described as "luxury living" according to its website.

The apartment overlooks the Hudson River and is just a stone's throw away from Central Park.

Reports said the rent in the one-bedroom apartment cost $4,300 (approx. P217,000) a month.

Mako and her husband arrived in the United States on Sunday, swapping ancient imperial rites for the bright lights of New York after leaving the royal family.

The pair tied the knot in Tokyo last month following years of tabloid gossip that caused Mako "sadness and pain."

A move to the United States had long been rumored. The 30-year-old pair finally boarded a commercial flight last Sunday from Tokyo to New York, where Kei attended law school and now works in a law firm.

Mako, the niece of Emperor Naruhito, lost her royal title when she married a commoner under postwar succession laws that only allow male members of the imperial family to ascend to the throne. She also declined to accept the $1.23 million (approx. P62 million) payment that she was entitled to after giving up her royal title to marry Komuro.

RELATED: Japan's ex-princess Mako, husband arrive to new life in New York