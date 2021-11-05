Got vaxxed? Now's your chance to register for free in 7-Elevenâ€™s Virtual Run

Got vaxxed? Now's your chance to register for free in 7-Eleven’s Virtual Run

7-Eleven offers free registration for fully vaccinated individuals in the 7-Eleven Run Series until November 6. Kicking off on November 7 until November 30, this year’s 7-Eleven Run aims to donate 2 million worth of CLiQQ credits to frontliners across the country.

MANILA, Philippines — As COVID-19 vaccinations ramp up in the country, more and more Filipinos are afforded protection from the virus. Apart from being an initial line of defense, getting vaccinated also provides access to different services: dine-in privileges, local travel and more.

Now, convenience store giant 7-Eleven adds another worthwhile reason to get jabbed as it offers free registration for fully vaccinated individuals in the 7-Eleven Run Series until November 6.

Kicking off on November 7 until November 30, this year’s 7-Eleven Run again brings the community together as the event aims to donate 2 million worth of CLiQQ credits to frontliners across the country.

These CLiQQ e-wallet credits serve as a way of showing gratitude to all the medical professionals, basic services workers and other individuals who have served Filipinos since the pandemic’s onset last year. Frontliners can use the said CLiQQ credits to purchase food and other essentials at any 7-Eleven store.

There are 40,000 slots open for runners in Manila, Cebu and Davao, with distance categories ranging from 3km to 42km. Fully vaccinated individuals can register for free.

Interested participants just need to create their athlete profile at www.run711.com, upload a clear photo of their vaccination card, and include a receipt to serve as proof of purchase of a category sponsor product at any 7-Eleven store. Registration is ongoing until November 6.

Once registered, participants will receive an email from 7-Eleven confirming their slot, together with a schedule on when they can claim their race kit at a 7-Eleven store. Runners have until November 30 to log their accumulated run times on the 7-Eleven Run website by uploading screenshots from their GPS or fitness app.

7-Eleven reminds runners that they can complete their chosen activity through running on their treadmill or outdoors, as long as they follow the prescribed health protocols.

Finishers will receive a stub through email with details of how and when to pick up their finisher’s kit which includes a medal and a shirt, along with other entitlements such as sponsor freebie codes to redeem in 7-Eleven stores.

Non-vaccinated individuals may also participate in the run for a fee, starting at P500 for the 3km category.

This year’s 7-Eleven Run comes on the heels of last year’s successful leg, which saw the donation of 40,000 care packages to local government units across the country through the company and participants’ efforts. 7-Eleven aims to repeat the same feat this year with more runners, as it gives back to the country’s frontliners.

For the complete step-by-step registration procedure and other information, visit www.run711.com.