



































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
On the Radar

                        
Got vaxxed? Now's your chance to register for free in 7-Eleven’s Virtual Run

                        

                        
Philstar.com
November 5, 2021 | 10:04am
                        

                        


                        
                        
Got vaxxed? Now's your chance to register for free in 7-Elevenâ€™s Virtual Run
7-Eleven offers free registration for fully vaccinated individuals in the 7-Eleven Run Series until November 6. Kicking off on November 7 until November 30, this year’s 7-Eleven Run aims to donate 2 million worth of CLiQQ credits to frontliners across the country.
Photo Release

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — As COVID-19 vaccinations ramp up in the country, more and more Filipinos are afforded protection from the virus. Apart from being an initial line of defense, getting vaccinated also provides access to different services: dine-in privileges, local travel and more.



Now, convenience store giant 7-Eleven adds another worthwhile reason to get jabbed as it offers free registration for fully vaccinated individuals in the 7-Eleven Run Series until November 6.



Kicking off on November 7 until November 30, this year’s 7-Eleven Run again brings the community together as the event aims to donate 2 million worth of CLiQQ credits to frontliners across the country.



These CLiQQ e-wallet credits serve as a way of showing gratitude to all the medical professionals, basic services workers and other individuals who have served Filipinos since the pandemic’s onset last year. Frontliners can use the said CLiQQ credits to purchase food and other essentials at any 7-Eleven store.



There are 40,000 slots open for runners in Manila, Cebu and Davao, with distance categories ranging from 3km to 42km. Fully vaccinated individuals can register for free.






Interested participants just need to create their athlete profile at www.run711.com, upload a clear photo of their vaccination card, and include a receipt to serve as proof of purchase of a category sponsor product at any 7-Eleven store. Registration is ongoing until November 6.



Once registered, participants will receive an email from 7-Eleven confirming their slot, together with a schedule on when they can claim their race kit at a 7-Eleven store. Runners have until November 30 to log their accumulated run times on the 7-Eleven Run website by uploading screenshots from their GPS or fitness app.



7-Eleven reminds runners that they can complete their chosen activity through running on their treadmill or outdoors, as long as they follow the prescribed health protocols.



Finishers will receive a stub through email with details of how and when to pick up their finisher’s kit which includes a medal and a shirt, along with other entitlements such as sponsor freebie codes to redeem in 7-Eleven stores.



Non-vaccinated individuals may also participate in the run for a fee, starting at P500 for the 3km category.



This year’s 7-Eleven Run comes on the heels of last year’s successful leg, which saw the donation of 40,000 care packages to local government units across the country through the company and participants’ efforts. 7-Eleven aims to repeat the same feat this year with more runners, as it gives back to the country’s frontliners.



 



For the complete step-by-step registration procedure and other information, visit www.run711.com.


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      7-ELEVEN
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Got vaxxed? Now's your chance to register for free in 7-Eleven&rsquo;s Virtual Run
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 hour ago

                              
                              
Got vaxxed? Now's your chance to register for free in 7-Eleven’s Virtual Run


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
7-Eleven offers free registration for fully vaccinated individuals in the 7-Eleven Run Series until November 6. 

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 A Filipino could become $146 million richer this Saturday
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 hour ago

                              
                              
A Filipino could become $146 million richer this Saturday


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The next Powerball draw is on Saturday, November 6 and it is totally possible for the next big lottery prize winner to be...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Test of 'planetary defense': NASA to deflect asteroid
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 hour ago

                              
                              
Test of 'planetary defense': NASA to deflect asteroid


                              

                                                                  By Chris Lefkow |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) is to determine whether this is an effective way to deflect the course of an asteroid...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Filipino-American teacher named Oregon's 2022 Teacher of the Year
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
18 hours ago

                              
                              
Filipino-American teacher named Oregon's 2022 Teacher of the Year


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipino-American teacher Ethelyn Tumawad was named as Oregon's 2022 Teacher of the Year.

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Indian couple sail to wedding in cooking pot, despite floods
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
22 hours ago

                              
                              
Indian couple sail to wedding in cooking pot, despite floods


                              

                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
The couple borrowed the pot from a local temple and enlisted two men to push the makeshift boat, images that have gone viral...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Man asks Italian police to jail him to escape wife at home
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
23 hours ago

                              
                              
Man asks Italian police to jail him to escape wife at home


                              

                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
For some people, going to prison can feel like escaping to freedom.

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with