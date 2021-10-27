



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
On the Radar

                        
Nobel Peace Prize to hold physical ceremony; list of Pinoy winners

                        

                        
Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
October 27, 2021 | 3:47pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Nobel Peace Prize to hold physical ceremony; list of Pinoy winners
This file photo taken on March 29, 2019 shows Philippine journalist Maria Ressa waving to photographers after posting bail outside a court building in Manila. The 2021 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded on October 8, 2021 to journalists Maria Ressa (Philippines) and Dmitry Muratov (Russia). 
AFP/Maria Tan

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — After held online last year due to the pandemic, the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced yesterday that this year's Nobel Peace Prize ceremony will be held physically on December, with the 2021 laureates in attendance, including investigative journalist Maria Ressa of the Philippines. 



"Both of this year's Peace Prize winners, Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov, and a representative of last year's winner, the World Food Program, will be present," the secretary of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Olav Njolstad, told Agence France-Presse.

   
   


While Ressa was named the first solo Filipina Nobel Peace Prize winner, there are several Filipinos who were also given the honor as part of organizations that received the award.



Here are the Filipinos who were part of the organizations that were given the Nobel Peace Prize:



Philippine Campaign to Ban Landmines (PCBL) members



As a member of the International Campaign to Ban Landmines (ICBL), the PCBL is extended the honor granted to the organization in 1997.



The Nobel Peace Prize was co-shared by the organization and its founding coordinator, American political activist Jody Williams.



The Nobel committee cited the award recipients "for their work for the banning and clearing of anti-personnel mines."



In the same year, the ICBL gained the support of over 1,000 organizations from 60 countries. Representatives of 120 countries signed the Ottawa Convention that prohibit landmines.



Former Ateneo de Manila University President Father Jett Villarin



Villarin was part of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).



Ten years later, the IPCC shared the Nobel Peace laureate with United States Vice President Al Gore in 2007.



At the time of the Nobel awarding, the Jesuit priest and climate activist was president of Xavier University-Ateneo de Cagayan until his appointment as president of the Ateneo de Manila University in 2011. He sat on the post until 2020.



Fr. Villarin is known for his work on greenhouse gas emissions. When the issue of global warming grew popular in the early '90s, Villarin was among those who took interest in it.

 

He is the lead reviewer of the United Nations Convention on Climate Change and has worked with the UN Consultative Group of Experts for Developing Countries. In the Philippines, he is part of the advisory board of the Climate Change Commission.



Members of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW)



In 2014, the Philippine Senate passed a resolution that commended the 10 Filipinos who were part of the OPCW. The organization won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2013.



The 10 Filipinos were:



    
	
  • Franz Ontal,
    • 
	
  • Criselda Javelosa van Dasler,
    • 
	
  • Helen Andriessen,
    • 
	
  • Gemma van Oudheusden-Vincoy,
    • 
	
  • Jenniefer Balatbat,
    • 
	
  • Allan Laroza,
    • 
	
  • Roycelynne Reyes,
    • 
	
  • Mary Ann Nieto-Schroor,
    • 
	
  • Michael Conche and
    • 
	
  • Emily Castriciones.
    • 




The Nobel committee cited the organization for its "extensive efforts to eliminate chemical weapons."



Filipinas who worked on the abolishment of nuclear weapons



Miriam College's Jasmin Nario Galace and Loreta Castro are part of the Geneva-based International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) which won the award in 2017.



Galace and Castro are the campaign's regional heads in Asia. They are also officials of the Center for Peace Education (CPE) in Miriam College, an ICAN member.



The Nobel committee cited the efforts of the campaign through its "work to draw attention to the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of any use of nuclear weapons and for its ground-breaking efforts to achieve a treaty-based prohibition of such weapons.”


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      NOBEL PEACE PRIZE
                                                      NOBEL PRIZES
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Nobel Peace Prize to hold physical ceremony; list of Pinoy winners
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 hour ago

                              
                              
Nobel Peace Prize to hold physical ceremony; list of Pinoy winners


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
While Ressa was named the first solo Filipina Nobel Peace Prize winner, there are several Filipinos who were also given the...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Watch out for The Manila Bang: Art Fest International 2021 this December
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
8 hours ago

                              
                              
Watch out for The Manila Bang: Art Fest International 2021 this December


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Organized by Galerie Roberto, The Manila Bang: Art Fest International 2021 is in partnership with Artsper Europe and Art Moments...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tech-voc school looks to help spur the economy beyond the pandemic
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
Tech-voc school looks to help spur the economy beyond the pandemic


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Technical-vocational schools are helping employ out-of-school youth and children from poor households. This is how one such...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 How to know if your favorite celebrities are capable in politics
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 days ago

                              
                              
How to know if your favorite celebrities are capable in politics


                              

                                                                  By Jing CastaÃ±eda,Jing CastaÃ±eda,Jing CastaÃ±eda |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
When more celebs, athletes and beauty queens try their luck in politics, many can’t help but ask if they’re only...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 What does it take to be a &lsquo;responsible content creator'?
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
11 days ago

                              
                              
What does it take to be a ‘responsible content creator'?


                              

                                                                  By Jing CastaÃ±eda |
                                 11 days ago                              


                                                            
With “virality” comes influence.

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fellowship helps participants become better climate change communicators
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
11 days ago

                              
                              
Fellowship helps participants become better climate change communicators


                              

                                 11 days ago                              


                                                            
Fellows of the Climate Media Labs were able to attend the twice-weekly webinars conducted by local and foreign experts, said...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with