On the Radar

                        
Watch out for The Manila Bang: Art Fest International 2021 this December

                        

                        
October 27, 2021 | 8:30am
                        

                        


                        
                        
Watch out for The Manila Bang: Art Fest International 2021 this December
The Manila Bang: Art Fest International 2021 accents works by diverse contemporary artists based in local and international localities. 
MANILA, Philippines — Organized by Galerie Roberto, The Manila Bang: Art Fest International 2021 is in partnership with Artsper Europe and Art Moments Jakarta. The fest opens its on-site component to the public on December 8, 6:00 p.m., at Festival Mall Alabang.



The Manila Bang: Art Fest International 2021 accents works by diverse contemporary artists based in local and international localities. Exhibitions in this fair look into divergent ways, possibilities or courses of action relating to the visceral, mundane, creative and artistic processes and production.



Central to the idea of the fest is ‘the animate proof of life,’ a phrase lifted from Linda Pastan’s 2011 literary collection ‘Traveling Light’ which untangles the transitory qualities of the mundane, with everything being temporary and characterized by ephemerality suggestive of growth, aging and loss.



Through the exhibitions and expanded programming on contemporary art and culture, the fest explicates the animate proof of life.



Here are the featured artists:


                           

                              
                              
                              
                           




The best place for contemporary art in the south 



Galerie Roberto is a venue for art exchange that showcases artworks of both Filipino and international artists. Through collective exhibitions and dynamic displays, it undertakes to promote art and aspires to become a repository for valuable and important artworks.



Galerie Roberto sets forth to promote contemporary art by showcasing the works of artists who are well-established and far renowned in their dedicated visual medium. It acts also as a showcase for emerging artists who share the same vision and commitment in bringing forth ideas that will help them secure a strong hold in their own artistic vision.



The gallery is committed toward significant showings of Philippines and Asian Art and discerning fresh artistic ideas from around the world. The gallery believes in art that probes new frontiers, pays homage to individuality and emulates the diverse ideas and values of societies.



Locating itself in the center of Ayala Alabang, it intends to bring to the south the energy and vibrancy of the art scene found in the center of the Metro.



 



For inquiries, please call +63 905 314 6448, +63 931 017 5506, or email galleryrelation@artfestinternational.ph.


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

