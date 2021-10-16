Fellowship helps participants become better climate change communicators

This handout aerial photo taken and recieved on November 14, 2020 from the Philippine Coast Guard shows submerged houses in Cagayan province, north of Manila, on November 14, 2020, days after Typhoon Vamco hit parts of the country bringing heavy rain and flooding.

MANILA, Philippines — A six-week media fellowship helped participants become better communicators and provided them guidance for their projects that seek to spur community action regarding the effects of climate change.

Fellows of the Climate Media Labs were able to attend the twice-weekly webinars conducted by local and foreign experts, said the Oscar M. Lopez Center, which gave the fellowship.

This series of webinars allowed recipients to deepen their knowledge of climate science and climate communications. The webinars also discussed the importance of new platforms, such as podcasts and TikTok, in reaching new audiences, the usefulness of storytelling in advocacy work, and the innovative methods needed in communicating and launching awareness campaigns.

This was emphasized by Dr. Laurice Jamero, the head of the Resilience Collaboratory of the Manila Observatory, during the Labs' first session in early September where she was a speaker.

"It's true that a picture is worth a thousand words. In my experience with local government units and decision makers, it is much easier for people to develop empathy and to move them to action by using visuals," Dr. Jamero said.

Joining her during that session was Ms. Lourdes Tibig, the lead author of an Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Special Report on the Ocean and the Cryosphere in a Changing Climate.

During her presentation, Ms. Tibig emphasized that "organizations [should continue] to go to the communities to help them internalize the changes in their climate and how it affects their lives."

Resource speakers for the other sessions include Dr. Laura David, the head of the University of the Philippines Marine Science Institute; Dr. Anthony Leiserowitz, founder and director of the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication; John Upton, multi-awarded environmental journalist and senior science writer for Climate Central; and Gab Mejia, a conservation photographer.

"The Climate Media Labs was created to help the fellows get a firmer grasp of the science behind climate change while benefiting from guidance from climate communications experts," said Perpi A. Tiongson, the OML Center's Associate Director. "In turn, we hope that these inputs will help our fellows surface more community-based climate issues and create more impact from their stories."

As part of their fellowship applications, ten groups from all over the Philippines submitted their campaign pitches beforehand.

These pitches cover the underreported climate stories in local communities, such as biodiversity and heritage conservation in Easter Samar, raising awareness of maritime issues in Aklan, and the challenges facing small island communities that are currently threatened by rising sea levels.

Based on their pitches, eight of these ten groups further qualified to receive P35,000 each as part of the OML Center's Umalohokan Grants, which is named after the town criers that spread the news in pre-colonial Philippines.

With the Labs' conclusion, an additional P70,000 will be released to five teams with the best media blitz campaign plans, according to the OML Center.

Another final grant of P150,000 awaits the team that will be able to implement the most creative and successful media blitz, the OMLC said.

The Climate Media Labs, the Umalohokan Fellowships and the Umalohokan Grants are all subsumed under the Balangay Media Project, which seeks to create an ecosystem of journalists, communicators, and advocates to cover underreported climate issues on the ground.