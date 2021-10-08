Will the â‚¬202,000,000 EuroMillions Superdraw jackpot be won this Friday?





































































 




   

   









On the Radar

                        
Will the €202,000,000 EuroMillions Superdraw jackpot be won this Friday?

                        

                        
October 8, 2021 | 2:22pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
In the last two weeks, huge jackpots offered by the American Mega Millions and Powerball lotteries were both won. Will the P12 billion prize up for grabs in the exciting European lottery series be won in the Philippines?
MANILA, Philippines — Do you think huge jackpots are never won? Well, think again! After a record 40 consecutive draws without a winner, the American Powerball lottery jackpot worth $699.8 million was won on Monday night!



A single ticket sold in California matched all six numbers drawn, fulfilling the dreams of one lucky winner. This Powerball jackpot ranks as the 5th largest in Powerball history and the 7th largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.



Furthermore, only two weeks ago, a lucky ticket holder in New York won the big Mega Millions jackpot of $431 million!



So yes, prizes of this magnitude are indeed being won, providing multi-generational wealth to the lucky player who eventually wins it all!



The EuroMillions jackpot of $202,000,000 (equivalent to nearly P12 billion) is currently the biggest lottery prize in the world. It’s no wonder that lottery fans everywhere are now turning their attention to the next draw, which will take place on Friday, October 8.






What is the Superdraw and how could you win it?



The EuroMillions Superdraw, the biggest lottery event in Europe, takes place only a few times a year. The Superdraw jackpot is boosted right from the start to €130 million.



If the jackpot is not won, the Superdraw prize keeps rolling over from draw to draw, up to a maximum of €220 million. If the prize reaches that high, it would be a new EuroMillions Superdraw record.



  1. Open an account at theLotter.com.
    
	 
  2. Select the EuroMillions Superdraw from a list of 45+ lotteries.
    
	 
  3. Indicate how many lines you want to play.
    
	 
  4. Choose your 5 main numbers (from a guess range of 1-50).
    
	 
  5. Choose your 2 Lucky Stars (from a guess range of 1-12).
TheLotter offers a minimum of 3 lines for a total cost of less than €17.



When you play the EuroMillions Superdraw from the Philippines online at theLotter, your odds of winning the jackpot are exactly the same as those of someone who physically buys a ticket in one of the nine countries participating in the game.



What happens next?



theLotter’s local agents in Spain will purchase official EuroMillions tickets on your behalf. theLotter scans and uploads a copy of your ticket to your account, where you can see it before the draw, and safeguards the paper ticket for you to collect in case it is a winner.



This system is simple, your tickets are secure, and your ownership of the tickets is guaranteed.



No commissions are deducted from prizes paid through theLotter, but all winnings are subject to local taxes, where applicable.



Could you win from the Philippines?



If your five main numbers and two Lucky Stars match the numbers selected in the draw, you win the EuroMillions Superdraw jackpot!



Players from all over the world have won huge prizes using the lottery ticket purchasing services of theLotter, proving that anyone could win.



H.S.L. from South Korea won a €1 million prize when he played EuroMillions at theLotter in July 2019. “At first I couldn't believe if this was real or not," he said. Representatives of theLotter called to congratulate him and helped him collect his prize.



A Filipino winner was added to theLotter’s winners list this year. B.J.L., an engineer from Manila purchased US Powerball tickets online at theLotter and ended up winning a third-division $50,000 Powerball prize in the draw last March 10.



Visit theLotter.com  before this Friday, and play the EuroMillions Superdraw from the comfort of your home in the Philippines and maybe, you will be the winner of the €202 million jackpot!



Lotto Direct Limited is operating thelotter.com. Lotto Direct Limited is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority; License Reference MGA/CRP/402/2017. 18+ only. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For more information visit https://www.rgf.org.mt/


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

