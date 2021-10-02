Classic Pinoy games featured in Willie Revillame's game app

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso hosts Willie Revillame continued to treat Filipinos with his mobile application “Wil To Play.”

With half a million users to date, the app has games with classic Filipino games such as "Wow Girl," "Tumbang Premyo," "Pares Pares," "Bawal Tumawid," "Slicin' Nhaten," "Kakanin Mo, Kakanin Ko" and "Tusok To Win."

The app offers five generous prize packages: Kailangan Package (5 daily winners of appliances, groceries, sack of rice or other essentials), Kasiyahan/Kaalaman Package (2 weekly winners of an Android phone or tablet), Kuya Wil's Special Prize (1 weekly winner of a brand new motorcycle), Grand Kabuhayan Package (1 monthly winner of a "Slicin' Nhaten" food cart or similar plus a Wil To Play Outlet/Reseller Negosyo Package) and Ultra Grand Package (1 monthly winner of a "Bawal Tumawid" tricycle and Wil To Play Outlet/Reseller Negosyo Package).

By subscribing for a minimum P20 for two days of unlimited play, you can play seven hyper-casual mini-games, collect tickets and redeem them to join the raffle for a chance to win real-life prizes daily. "Wil to Play" brings the fun and excitement of a television game show to your mobile phones.

There are also “surprizes” like SwelDOBLE, a payday promotion every 15th and 30th of the month that rewards "Wil To Play" users with double the length of subscription when they top up.

"Wil to Play" is from Perya Perya, the mobile game arcade platform of technology company Big Crunch Digital Pte. Limited.