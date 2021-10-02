







































































 




   

   









On the Radar

                        
Philstar.com
October 2, 2021 | 8:42am
                        

                        


                        
                        
World's largest sports retailer Decathlon signs up with country's largest mall chain SM Supermalls
This year, sports lovers across Metro Manila can look forward to two Decathlon openings, at SM City North Edsa in Quezon City and at SM Mall of Asia in Pasay, both known as hubs for multisport lovers within the Metro.

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines  The Philippines’ largest sports retailer Decathlon and largest mall developer SM Supermalls forge a partnership this 2021 with store openings at SM City North Edsa and SM Mall of Asia. Further expansion is planned as multiple stores are expected in the next two years.



Making sports accessible to Every Juan 



“We want Decathlon to become one of the most loved brands in the Philippines. Thanks to the innovation and unbeatable value of our passion brands, we continue to deliver the best quality and safety to guarantee customer satisfaction,” Decathlon Philippines CEO Hans Iff says on paving on what’s to come for sports lovers in the Metro.






A digital game-changer 



While keeping its commitment to give access to over 5,000 products for over 70 sports, Decathlon will also launch a fresher and more digital “City” Concept. The brand promises to make multiple sports accessible through digital and omni-channel features. 



“We will continue to develop digital solutions to make our products accessible, propose faster shopping through self-checkout and RFID technology,” Iff said.



Bundled with these digital solutions will be classic Decathlon services like click and collect, free membership and free product testing. 



Steven Tan, president of SM Supermalls, has this to say about Decathlon’s expansion, “Health and Wellness is one of the most relevant consumer categories today. Filipinos are increasingly turning to fit, healthy lifestyles. This includes the adoption of sports and hobbies. So we’re very excited with Decathlon’s timely entry into our malls. Filipinos can look forward to more Decathlon Stores at SM, in addition to SM City North Edsa and SM Mall of Asia, in the next three years."






"Our malls have been catalysts in letting the greater public consume and experience new brands. Being in SM Supermalls definitely gives Decathlon more touchpoints to reach their core market. We are helping Decathlon deliver their promise to make sports more accessible to every Filipino,” he added.  



Common sustainable grounds



Aside from the strong intersection towards accessibility, Decathlon and SM share a common commitment towards positive social and environmental impact. Some examples include a focus on waste collection and management.



Just last year, Decathlon launched an initiative with the Plastic Flamingo to create waste collection centers in Decathlon, something that will definitely be found in the new stores opening in SM Malls.






Iff also shared that the collaboration would expedite other sustainable commitments such as more employment opportunities for the community, green energy and waste management.



“Our wish is to contribute to a healthier tomorrow by increasing the practice of sports. We will continue to work for and with the citizens and all those involved to share the benefits of this cooperation,” Iff ended. 



 



Learn more about Decathlon Philippines' Sustainable Development commitments at www.decathlon.ph/shop/sustainability


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

