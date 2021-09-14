Kim Kardashian's Met Gala 2021 outfit gives birth to memes

Kim Kardashian attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.

MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood celebrity Kim Kardashian's all-black outfit at the Met Gala earlier today gave birth to memes.

Internet users flooded different social media sites with different memes of wearing the outfit designed by her former husband Kanye West.

Kim attended the event with the all-black, figure-hugging Balenciaga outfit with her face also covered in black.

Netizens compared Kim to Harry Potter's dementor and black dove, among others. Here are some memes on social media:

