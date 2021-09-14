Kim Kardashian's Met Gala 2021 outfit gives birth to memes
MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood celebrity Kim Kardashian's all-black outfit at the Met Gala earlier today gave birth to memes.
Internet users flooded different social media sites with different memes of wearing the outfit designed by her former husband Kanye West.
Kim attended the event with the all-black, figure-hugging Balenciaga outfit with her face also covered in black.
Netizens compared Kim to Harry Potter's dementor and black dove, among others. Here are some memes on social media:
Just in Kim Kardashian has arrived at the met gala #MetGala #MetGala2021 #KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/jMoI9YW4Pr— lalllaaaaa (@Hello06726251) September 14, 2021
how to unsee? ???????? #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/AudVz8Qn6V— barbz&blink4life (@cvsmic_barb) September 14, 2021
Kendall: Kim, is that you?— lizza (@lizaprigozhina) September 14, 2021
Kim: oh my god, Kendall? I can’t see you. #MetGala #KimKardashian #KendallJenner #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/7mX71BJue9
spot the difference ????— Alex Viola (@alexcviola) September 14, 2021
Kim Kardashian x Dementor #MetGala #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/awT74Iipgm
me and my anxiety when i go out #MetGala #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/8Ycqz4Spmh— j e p o y (@jep0ygumanan) September 14, 2021
