Manila ranks 2nd worldwide as the best city for sleep

MANILA, Philippines — A new study found that Manila ranked second as the best city for sleep.

In a study by Mornings.co.uk, Manila is only trailed by Cali Colombia.

The capital of the Philippines was followed by Cairo, Egypt; Nairobi, Kenya; Kampala, Uganda; Johannesburg, South Africa; Raleigh, USA; St. Louis, USA; Abuja, Nigeria and Baton Rounge, USA.

Meanwhile, the 10 worst cities for sleep are Ronchester, USA; Liverpool, UK; Manchester, UK; Oklahoma City, USA; Perth, Australia; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Nottingham, UK; Tulsa, USA; Seattle USA and Leeds, UK.

Mornings.co.uk The countries with the most stressful night's sleeping

"Rochester (55.21%) is home to the world’s most stressed insomniacs – but the northwest of the UK is wide awake and tweeting, too. Liverpool and Manchester battle for second-place honours, perhaps kept awake by the echo of the industrial revolution, bright lights and all," the study said.

“And the sleepy end of the table? Cairo is the third least sleep-stressed city in the world, despite once ranking as the 'most 24-hour' of all cities. Indeed, African cities are snoozing up against American ones in most of the top spots. The exception is the world’s most peacefully sleeping city: Cali, Colombia, with a stress rate of just 33.93%,” it added.