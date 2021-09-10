Former 'It's Showtime' contestant failed to win crown, but succeeds in life

Former Miss Q & A contestant Exur Ranoa with his family

MANILA, Philippines — A contestant of Miss Q & A of “It’s Showtime” failed to win the crown but succeeded in life because of hard work.

Exur Ranoa, on his Facebook account, unveiled his new house built for his family.

“Thank you Lord, after 7 months sa wakas natapos na din ang pinapangarap kong bahay para sa aking pamilya lalong lalo na sa aking mahal na ina na syang inspirasyon ko sa lahat ng aking hirap at pagsusumikap!” Exur wrote.

The two-storey modern residential house with a roofdeck has four bedrooms, three toilets, a bathroom; living, dining and kitchen areas; a spacious terrace, a garage, a utility room, a collection shop and a makeup studio.

“Ilang beses mang pinaglaruan ng tadhana, ilang beses mang ako’y pilit na hinihila pababa, ngunit nanatiling mapagkumbaba at matatag sa pag abot ng aking pangarap,” he said.

He thanked his clients for the continued support on his business as well as “It’s Showtime” for the opportunity it gave to him.

“Maraming salamat sa aming mga beloved clients sa Exur Collections na patuloy na tumatangkilik, nagmamahal at sumusuporta sa aking munting negosyo! At sa Miss Q and A ng It’s Showtime sa malaking opurtunidad na binigay sa akin na talaga namang nagpabago sa aking buhay!” he said.

“Hindi biro ang hirap, pagod at luha para maisakatuparan ang lahat ng ito pero para sa pamilya lahat kakayanin! Mangarap ka ng mataas at tupadin mo ito. Libre mangarap. Walang madali sa mundo. PipilIin mo lang kung ano ang karapat dapat laan ng mga paghihirap mo! Kung gusto mo ng sumuko... isipin mo nalang ang dahilan kung bakit mo to sinimulan,” he advised.

He said that his new house is for his family who has always been there to love and support him.

“To my dad in heaven, to my mom, my brothers and sisters, to my nieces and nephews, to my bebeb and our baby Firbo, para sa inyo ang lahat ng ito. Mahal na mahal ko kayo at kayo ang lakas ko,” he said.

“And to my Dear mighty creator, we praise you and we give back all the praises to you! And I Thank You!”