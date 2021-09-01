Viral 'pogi' priest Fr. Ferdinand Santos addresses 'fans,' says photos unedited

MANILA, Philippines — Viral priest Fr. Ferdinand Santos clarified that his trending photos on different social media sites were not edited but were taken years ago.

In his Facebook page, Father Ferdinand said he is already old but is proud of it.

"Ladies and gentlemen, yours truly is old! And dang proud of it!!! The photos people have drawn from my page span 17 years! But no, they were not edited. I don't have the sophistication or the time to waste to do that kind of work," he said.

Ferdinand, a licensed fitness instructor with a doctorate degree in Philosophy and professor of Philosophy and Theology, said he has been a priest for 22 years.

"I've been a Roman Catholic priest for 22 amazing years and I've been happy and fulfilled in every single one of them," he said.

He also gave a message to his "fans," saying: “There is so much more to life than constantly running after things that will never fully satisfy us.”

"It's a truly blessed life, because one is able to help people, to bring them to God, and to be a reminder to them, and to the whole world, that there's so much more to life than constantly running after things that will never fully satisfy us no matter how much of them we amass for ourselves," he added.

Santos went viral last weekend when Father Ranhilio Aquino shared a picture of Santos, a Filipino priest assigned as rector in St. John Vianney College Seminary in Miami, Florida in 2017.