







































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
Viral 'pogi' priest Fr. Ferdinand Santos addresses 'fans,' says photos unedited
Viral priest Fr. Ferdinand Santos 
Fr. Ferdinand Santos via Facebook

                     

                        

                           
Viral 'pogi' priest Fr. Ferdinand Santos addresses 'fans,' says photos unedited

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - September 1, 2021 - 1:55pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Viral priest Fr. Ferdinand Santos clarified that his trending photos on different social media sites were not edited but were taken years ago.



In his Facebook page, Father Ferdinand said he is already old but is proud of it. 



"Ladies and gentlemen, yours truly is old! And dang proud of it!!! The photos people have drawn from my page span 17 years! But no, they were not edited. I don't have the sophistication or the time to waste to do that kind of work," he said.



Ferdinand, a licensed fitness instructor with a doctorate degree in Philosophy and professor of Philosophy and Theology, said he has been a priest for 22 years. 



 






 



"I've been a Roman Catholic priest for 22 amazing years and I've been happy and fulfilled in every single one of them," he said.



He also gave a message to his "fans," saying: “There is so much more to life than constantly running after things that will never fully satisfy us.”



"It's a truly blessed life, because one is able to help people, to bring them to God, and to be a reminder to them, and to the whole world, that there's so much more to life than constantly running after things that will never fully satisfy us no matter how much of them we amass for ourselves," he added.



Santos went viral last weekend when Father Ranhilio Aquino shared a picture of Santos, a Filipino priest assigned as rector in St. John Vianney College Seminary in Miami, Florida in 2017.



 





                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      VIRAL PRIEST
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Viral 'pogi' priest Fr. Ferdinand Santos addresses 'fans,' says photos unedited
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
44 minutes ago

                              
                              
Viral 'pogi' priest Fr. Ferdinand Santos addresses 'fans,' says photos unedited


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 44 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Viral priest Fr. Ferdinand Santos clarified that his trending photos on different social media sites were not edited but were...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Masaya po ako na nandito na ako sa Pilipinas': Harassed OFW in Fiji finally home
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
'Masaya po ako na nandito na ako sa Pilipinas': Harassed OFW in Fiji finally home


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
A Filipino overseas worker in Fiji Islands finally came home to the country after being harassed by his employee. 

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Serendipity? Ex-lovers go viral for 'kilig'&nbsp;reunion while on detention for violating curfew
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 days ago

                              
                              
Serendipity? Ex-lovers go viral for 'kilig' reunion while on detention for violating curfew


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
 If it's meant to be, it's meant to be.

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 mWell to provide free online health consultations nationwide on August 28-29
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
mWell to provide free online health consultations nationwide on August 28-29


                              

                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
On this online event, all mWell app users and patients can avail of free online and teleconsultations from a roster of primary...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Canadian soldier faces prison over cannabis-laced cupcakes
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
11 days ago

                              
                              
Canadian soldier faces prison over cannabis-laced cupcakes


                              

                                 11 days ago                              


                                                            
A Canadian soldier is facing up to five years in prison after being found guilty of handing out cupcakes laced with cannabis...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Serbian cave hermit gets COVID-19 jab, urges others to follow
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
12 days ago

                              
                              
Serbian cave hermit gets COVID-19 jab, urges others to follow


                              

                                 12 days ago                              


                                                            
Almost twenty years ago, Panta Petrovic made social distancing a lifestyle choice when he moved into a tiny Serbian mountain...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with