Serendipity? Ex-lovers go viral for 'kilig'Â reunion while on detention for violating curfew

Serendipity? Ex-lovers go viral for 'kilig' reunion while on detention for violating curfew

MANILA, Philippines — If it's meant to be, it's meant to be.

Exes Angelica Del Socorro and Noe Delatorre Cabatuan had gone separate ways but found themselves holding hands at the holding area for curfew violators on the night of August 24 in a gym in Talisay City, Cebu.

The story was first shared on the Facebook page of the civilian volunteers group City of Talisay Police Support.

The post recounted how Del Socorro was shocked to see Cabatuan at the Jaclupan Gym where she was taken after being apprehended.

When the police saw her expression, Del Socorro was asked why.

"Sir akung EX naa ge kulbaan ko (Sir, that's my ex. I'm nervous)," Del Socorro replied.

The police then instructed her to go sit beside him so she could overcome her nervousness.

The turn of events surprised the police as they only expected them to sit near each other and not hold hands.

"Ang ge ingun tapad2 ra dili kay mag holding hands sakit kay sa mata (We only said to sit near each other, not hold hands. What a sore sight to see)," read the last part of the caption.

The original post garnered 6,300 laughing emoji reactions, 2,600 shares and 1,100 comments as of press time.

Reports said that the pair just broke up a week before meeting again in detention.

"Ang part 2 kay sila ray nakahibaw ay. (The part 2 of this story depends on them)," the police said in their post.