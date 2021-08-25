mWell to provide free online health consultations nationwide on August 28-29

MANILA, Philippines — mWell, the country’s first fully integrated health and wellness mobile app brings the first nationwide medical mission in the Philippines, National mWellness Day.

Happening on August 28 and 29, the online event aims to provide healthcare access to millions of Filipinos especially with heightened restrictions throughout the country due to the spike of COVID-19 cases brought about by the Delta variant.

The Delta variant is surpassing other variants of concern in the country according to studies from the UP-Philippine Genome Center. With nearly 2 million COVID-19 infections to date in the Philippines, stricter quarantine measures are imposed to mitigate the spread of the highly infectious variant.

In an unprecedented first in telehealth consultation, patients anywhere in the Philippines—Luzon’s outlying regions Ilocos, Cordillera Administrative Region, or Cagayan Valley, as well as distant and hard to reach islands in the Visayas, and Mindanao’s southernmost Soccsksargen—will have quality free doctor consultation.

mWell, by Metro Pacific Health Tech, gives users the added sense of security and medical support with this latest innovation.

On this online event, all mWell app users and patients can avail of free online and teleconsultations from a roster of primary care and specialty doctors nationwide. Booking fees and doctor fees are waived for this special event.

Simple and accessible, National mWellness Day gives Filipinos the chance to get much-needed access to health professionals from the safety and comfort of their own homes.

Dr. Angela Fernando-Villasenor, pediatrician, volunteers for the National mWellness Day “to help our fellow Filipinos. I will also, in a little way, be helping my co-frontliners because there will at least be one patient kept away from the hospital. I would like to invite my fellow doctors to join me in giving free consultation on August 28-29 via the mWell PH app.”

Doctors and clinics all over the country are welcome to be part of the National mWellness Day to reach more patients nationwide and provide them with accessible, responsive and convenient medical care even beyond the pandemic.

Kara David, healthcare advocate and founder of Project Malasakit, will be hosting the FB Live discussion about National mWellness Day on August 28 at 5 p.m. on the mWell FB page. She’ll be talking with volunteer doctors, patients, and special guests on how mWell brings healthcare closer to Filipinos.

mWell transforms the country’s digital health landscape by providing professional consultations, medical diagnosis, care and treatment plans as well as personalized fitness, nutrition and wellness programs, and even smart parenting solutions from pregnancy to family health management.

Other products available through the mWell app’s online health shop include e-pharmacy services by South Star Drug, and over 3,000 health and wellness products SKU’s that range from food delivery to skin and body care.

Through mWell’s partnership with PayMaya, in-app transactions and payments are fast, secure and hassle-free.

Take control of your health. Download the mWell PH app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, register online and be part of National mWellness Day.

For more information, visit https://www.mWell.com.ph.