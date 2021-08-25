







































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
mWell to provide free online health consultations nationwide on August 28-29
On this online event, all mWell app users and patients can avail of free online and teleconsultations from a roster of primary care and specialty doctors nationwide. Booking fees and doctor fees are waived for this special event. 
Photo Release

                     

                        

                           
mWell to provide free online health consultations nationwide on August 28-29

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - August 25, 2021 - 2:26pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — mWell, the country’s first fully integrated health and wellness mobile app brings the first nationwide medical mission in the Philippines, National mWellness Day.



Happening on August 28 and 29, the online event aims to provide healthcare access to millions of Filipinos especially with heightened restrictions throughout the country due to the spike of COVID-19 cases brought about by the Delta variant. 



The Delta variant is surpassing other variants of concern in the country according to studies from the UP-Philippine Genome Center. With nearly 2 million COVID-19 infections to date in the Philippines, stricter quarantine measures are imposed to mitigate the spread of the highly infectious variant. 



In an unprecedented first in telehealth consultation, patients anywhere in the Philippines—Luzon’s outlying regions Ilocos, Cordillera Administrative Region, or Cagayan Valley, as well as distant and hard to reach islands in the Visayas, and Mindanao’s southernmost Soccsksargen—will have quality free doctor consultation.



mWell, by Metro Pacific Health Tech, gives users the added sense of security and medical support with this latest innovation.



On this online event, all mWell app users and patients can avail of free online and teleconsultations from a roster of primary care and specialty doctors nationwide. Booking fees and doctor fees are waived for this special event. 






Simple and accessible, National mWellness Day gives Filipinos the chance to get much-needed access to health professionals from the safety and comfort of their own homes. 



Dr. Angela Fernando-Villasenor, pediatrician, volunteers for the National mWellness Day “to help our fellow Filipinos. I will also, in a little way, be helping my co-frontliners because there will at least be one patient kept away from the hospital. I would like to invite my fellow doctors to join me in giving free consultation on August 28-29 via the mWell PH app.”



Doctors and clinics all over the country are welcome to be part of the National mWellness Day to reach more patients nationwide and provide them with accessible, responsive and convenient medical care even beyond the pandemic.



Kara David, healthcare advocate and founder of Project Malasakit, will be hosting the FB Live discussion about National mWellness Day on August 28 at 5 p.m. on the mWell FB page. She’ll be talking with volunteer doctors, patients, and special guests on how mWell brings healthcare closer to Filipinos. 






mWell transforms the country’s digital health landscape by providing professional consultations, medical diagnosis, care and treatment plans as well as personalized fitness, nutrition and wellness programs, and even smart parenting solutions from pregnancy to family health management. 



Other products available through the mWell app’s online health shop include e-pharmacy services by South Star Drug, and over 3,000 health and wellness products SKU’s that range from food delivery to skin and body care. 



Through mWell’s partnership with PayMaya, in-app transactions and payments are fast, secure and hassle-free. 



Take control of your health. Download the mWell PH app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, register online and be part of National mWellness Day. 



 



For more information, visit https://www.mWell.com.ph. 


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      TELEMEDICINE
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Canadian soldier faces prison over cannabis-laced cupcakes
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
Canadian soldier faces prison over cannabis-laced cupcakes


                              

                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
A Canadian soldier is facing up to five years in prison after being found guilty of handing out cupcakes laced with cannabis...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Serbian cave hermit gets COVID-19 jab, urges others to follow
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 days ago

                              
                              
Serbian cave hermit gets COVID-19 jab, urges others to follow


                              

                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
Almost twenty years ago, Panta Petrovic made social distancing a lifestyle choice when he moved into a tiny Serbian mountain...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Afghan girls return to school in Herat after Taliban takeover
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
Afghan girls return to school in Herat after Taliban takeover


                              

                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
Girls wearing white hijabs and black tunics crammed into classrooms in the western Afghan city of Herat just days after the...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hilton Manila celebrates Mid-Autumn Festival with oriental treasures
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
Hilton Manila celebrates Mid-Autumn Festival with oriental treasures


                              

                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
Hilton Manila ushers in the coming Mid-Autumn Festival with a delightful array of luscious mooncakes from Hua Yuan Brasserie...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Viral online seller Madam Inutz leaves Xander Ford's talent agency
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
9 days ago

                              
                              
Viral online seller Madam Inutz leaves Xander Ford's talent agency


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 9 days ago                              


                                                            
Barely three days since she signed with Star Image Artist Management (Star Image), popular online seller Daisy "Madame Inutz"...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Someone from the Philippines could become $274M richer this Wednesday
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
9 days ago

                              
                              
Someone from the Philippines could become $274M richer this Wednesday


                              

                                 9 days ago                              


                                                            
According to Powerball rules, you do not have to be an American citizen or resident to play American lotteries. Amazingly,...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with