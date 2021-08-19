Hilton Manila celebrates Mid-Autumn Festival with oriental treasures

MANILA, Philippines — Hilton Manila ushers in the coming Mid-Autumn Festival with a delightful array of luscious mooncakes from Hua Yuan Brasserie Chinoise—a celebration of fine quality and exquisite flavors and memorable presentation.

To top it off as a festive centerpiece, this year’s mooncake box design pays homage to the core symbols of Chinese heritage.

Embellished in imperial red, the striking box features a noble pair of red-crowned cranes amongst sacred clouds. Characteristically celestial, the golden full moon illuminates the scene, much like the celebrated baked mooncakes illuminate your table during Mid-Autumn festivities.

The ornate die-cut window pane, inspired by the moon windows of Oriental architecture offers a peek to the matte-finishing gold and red receptacles housing the individual mooncakes.

“With the unpredictable and ever-changing times at present, it is quite refreshing to see customary rituals such as celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival remain,” shared Simon McGrath, general manager of Hilton Manila.

"As gatherings and reunions may take a different form this year, we encourage everyone to create treasured moments with loved ones through sharing or gifting the joy of moon cakes," McGrath added.

Make it a gift to behold and savor Hua Yuan’s signature mooncakes available in three varieties: Red Bean Paste with Single Egg Yolk, White Lotus with Single Egg Yolk, and Mixed Nuts. A box of four moon cakes is priced at P2,488 nett while a Box of two is at P1,488 nett.

Enjoy a 15% early bird discount with pre-orders from now until August 31. Box customization and company logo inclusion is available upon request with minimum orders applicable.

For more information on our mooncake offerings, please call +632 7239 7788 or +63 917 826 6442, or message us on Facebook through m.me/hiltonmanila.