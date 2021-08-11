







































































 




   

   









Cacao Project founder meets Human Rights group over Nas Daily fiasco
The Cacao Project founder Louise de Guzman Mabulo and Nas Daily
Louise de Guzman Mabulo via Facebook

                     

                        

                           
Cacao Project founder meets Human Rights group over Nas Daily fiasco

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - August 11, 2021 - 5:25pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — The Cacao Project founder Louise de Guzman Mabulo had a meeting with the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) Region V on August 10 to issue her statement on the commission's investigation on the incident involving her and content creator/vlogger Nas Daily.



Mabulo posted photos of the said meeting on her Facebook page.

   
   


"Today’s meeting with the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) Region V— their official investigation on the recent issues surrounding the exploitation against me and the farmers here perpetuated by some vlogger," read the first part of her caption.



She acknowledged that though she had previously said that she would no longer provide statements on the incident, she was "glad" to provide her statements to the CHR for its investigation.



Related: Filipina shares 2019 experience with Nas Daily; vlogger fights back



 






 



"The attacks against me are on social media, but my platform is real life— undeniable. Rest assured that actions are being taken to safeguard our people, and prevent further incidents like this. Sa Manlulupig di ka pasisiil  God bless you all!" she said.



Mabulo also posted a video greeting on August 8 that addressed the state of the farmers on her farm and stressed the importance of agriculture in the country.



"I just wanted to say thank you so much for all of your support for these past few days. And I just want to say that thanks to you, there has been a lot of spotlight now on agriculture and the importance of our farmers and how we can build better support systems for our farmers here in the Philippines," she began in her one-minute, 14-second video.



She also revealed that she received overwhelming feedback from people who have become interested in starting their own cacao projects across the country.



"As for me, I'm going to continue to do my work at the farm as unfortunately, likes don't convert to fertilizers, shares don't convert into water. But the work doesn't stop," she said.



She also gave an update on the whereabouts of the 200 farmers raised by Nas Daily on his reply to her initial Facebook post about the 2019 incident that occured in her hometown in San Fernando, Camarines Sur.



"As for our 200 farmers, they are scattered across 9,000 hectares of land here in San Fernando. Unfortunately, they won't be lined up in a row as they are probably tending to their own farms and taking care of their own families," Mabulo shared.



As a closing remark, she called on the public to love our own and "support local."



"Now, I just want to say lastly, mahalin po natin ang sariling atin and to support local," she said.



RELATED: Jessica Soho backs out of Nas Academy over Whang-od issue


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

