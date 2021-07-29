The jack of all fruits: Philippines eyeing entry for world's heaviest jackfruit

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines will be vying for the world’s heaviest jackfruit on the Guinness World Records.

Facebook user Randy Maranan uploaded photos of the jackfruit weighing 49.7 kilograms.

“Unofficially, we have the world's heaviest jackfruit!!! Guinness World Record is 42.7 kg, ours weigh 49.7kg,” he wrote on Facebook.

“Guinness World Records application to be submitted soon!” he added.

According to the Guinness World Records, the world’s heaviest jackfruit was from the Jackfruit Company located in Pune, Maharashtra, India weighing 42.72 kilograms. It was verified on June 23, 2016.

“The purpose of the Jackfruit Company is to bring awareness to the possibilities of jackfruit, from health benefits and sustainability to providing income and opportunity for farming families. The record holder jackfruit was discovered on a farm affiliated with the Jackfruit Company,” Guinness wrote in the description.