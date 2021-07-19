







































































 




   

   









Start dreaming! What would you do if you won a $161 million Powerball jackpot?
Playing the lottery online at theLotter.com is simple, safe and secure. With just a few clickss and a little luck, you could end up becoming the next big lottery winner!
Start dreaming! What would you do if you won a $161 million Powerball jackpot?

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

MANILA, Philippines – “I imagine there are lottery players all over the world dreaming about what homes and cars they might buy, the holidays they might take and with whom they might share their prize if they are lucky enough to win a $161 million (equivalent to P8 billion) Powerball jackpot,” theLotter spokesperson Adrian Cooremans shares.



theLotter.com is the world’s leading online lottery ticket purchasing service.



“Of course, the only way that someone could win a Powerball jackpot is by playing the Powerball lottery. In the past, this meant traveling to the United States to purchase Powerball tickets in person. Amazingly, this is no longer necessary,” he adds.



“Millions of people from all over the world, are ordering their tickets with us. We are glad to offer our services to residents of the Philippines as well," Cooremans continues.






Here’s how it works



“According to Powerball rules, you do not have to be an American citizen or resident to play American lotteries,” Cooremans explains. “By utilizing the online lottery ticket purchasing services of theLotter, you can participate in Powerball draws with official tickets with the same chance of winning as someone who bought their tickets themselves.”



Playing the lottery online at theLotter is a simple process:



1. Sign up at theLotter.com



2. Select the Powerball lottery



3. Choose 5 numbers (from 1-69) on the playing form



4. Choose 1 ‘Powerball’ number (from 1-26) in the orange field on the form



5. Confirm your ticket purchase



“When you order Powerball tickets online with us, our local agents in the US will purchase them on your behalf,” Cooremans says.



A small surcharge is added to ticket prices to cover the cost of this service. After being purchased, each ticket is scanned and uploaded to a customer’s account before the draw. With this scanned version of the ticket and email confirmation, customers can rest assured that they have full ownership of their tickets.



If you are lucky enough to win, your prize will be transferred to your secure, private account and you can withdraw it at any time. The good news is that theLotter does not take any commissions from winning tickets (lottery prizes are subject to tax deductions in the United States).



Real winners






Over the years, theLotter has paid out more than $100 million in prizes to over 6 million winners from across the globe. The stories of theLotter’s biggest winners show that no matter where you are in the world, you can play and possibly win, huge American jackpot prizes without purchasing your tickets in person in the United States.



Woman from Panama wins $30 million Florida Lotto jackpot prize



Despite being retired, Aura D. from Panama had continued working to support her kids. She had only been playing with theLotter for about two months before she scored her big win—the first place prize in the Florida Lotto. Aura was the sole jackpot winner in a July 2017 draw, entitling her to the entire $30 million jackpot minus taxes.



Iraqi wins Oregon Megabucks jackpot without leaving Baghdad



Baghdad resident M.M. played the lottery online at theLotter and ended up winning a $6.4 million Oregon Megabucks jackpot in August 2015. The Iraqi's lottery win was such a unique story that it was reported in the New York Times, the Daily Mail, NBC, CNN and in the Associated Press. All of these media sites noted that it was perfectly legal for foreigners to win American lottery prizes by purchasing official tickets online at theLotter.






Yes, there are winners from the Philippines!



According to theLotter's spokesman Adrian Cooremans: “While there has yet to be a jackpot winner from the Philippines, Filipinos have won amazing prizes playing online at theLotter."



B.J.L., an engineer from Manila (he prefers to retain his anonymity), loves playing local lottery games. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, he was unable to buy his favorite lottery tickets, which could only be purchased in person.



Instead, he purchased US Powerball tickets online at theLotter and ended up winning a third-division $50,000 Powerball prize in the draw on last March 10.



Will your dreams of winning the lottery come true?



Playing the lottery online at theLotter.com is simple, safe and secure. With just a few clicks and a little luck, you could end up becoming the next big lottery winner!






 



For more information how to play Powerball online from the Philippines, please visit theLotter.com.



Lotto Direct Limited is operating thelotter.com. Lotto Direct Limited is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority; License Reference MGA/B2C/402/2017. 18+ only. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For more information visit https://www.rgf.org.mt.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

