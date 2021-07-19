Going the extra mile with Caltex: Promo gives motorists P19M worth of fuel and cash

MANILA, Philippines — Working on a tight budget is a familiar experience for many Filipino families today. Everyone is always on the lookout for the best and most “sulit” deals that allow them to save more.

This is also true for those who drive to work and deliver essential services who spend on gas and car maintenance to accomplish their tasks and jobs.

Good news for them! Now, they can score discounts and deals on car maintenance and fuel products that will help them save more on cash and on gas!

All they have to do is join Caltex’s newest nationwide promo, Tuluy-tuloy na Gas, Tuluy-tuloy na Cash, which aims to make fuel and car maintenance lighter on the pocket of Filipinos!

Fuel up for fortune

As mobility and traveling remain important amid the pandemic, Caltex, marketed by Chevron Philippines Inc. (CPI), introduces Tuluy-tuloy na Gas, Tuluy-tuloy na Cash promo to ease motorists with their fuel and car maintenance expenses through fuel vouchers.

Beginning July 19, a total of P19-million worth of fuel and cash are up for grabs through Caltex’s newest promo that rewards motorists with a chance to win cash prizes and fuel discount vouchers for every P300 spent on fuel or lube from any of their gasoline stations.

On your next gas up at Caltex, every P300 purchase of Fuel or Lubes gives you one raffle entry, through a promo code that will be used to register at www.caltex.com.ph/GashCashPromoHome.

Upon verification, your promo code gives you one e-scratch card you can use to win cash and fuel discount vouchers. Each transaction is equal to one promo code for all your entries, and one promo code comes with one e-scratch card.

The participating products in this promo are Caltex fuels with Techron (Platinum, Silver and Diesel) and Caltex lubricants (Delo, Havoline and Techron Concentrate).

Customers can redeem up to three fuel vouchers per transaction at any Caltex station, without top-up requirement.

Drive home big cash prizes

Because Caltex aims to truly make Filipinos’ journeys enjoyable, it will also be rewarding motorists with cash prizes by raffling off P5,000 to 250 winners, P10,000 to 150 winners and P100,000 to 15 lucky winners!

The promo will be having five separate draw dates (July 29, August 19, September 9, September 30 and October 14) and 50 lucky winners of P5000 and 30 winners of P10,000 will be announced on each draw date.

Making things even more exciting, Caltex will also be revealing five lucky winners of P100,000 cash in every draw date starting September 9, 2021!

"Caltex continues to look for ways to give back to the community. We understand that Filipinos need to be back on the road despite the challenges we still face today. We want to give our drivers something to look forward to each time they visit our stations para tuluy-tuloy lang ang biyahe,” Billy Liu, general manager and country chair for Chevron Philippines Inc., said.

The promo runs until October 8. Winners will be announced on Caltex’s Facebook page and notified through registered mail, email and text message.

What are you waiting for? Go the extra mile with Caltex!

Head to the nearest Caltex gasoline station now and drive home big savings on your car’s fuel and maintenance!

