Celebs to share makeup, OOTD tips in TECNO Mobile's livestream show this July 16
For the CAMON Barbie lookbook main event, local celebrities Jillian Ward, Donnalyn Bartolome and Andrea Brillantes will share their DIY makeup and OOTD tips. 
MANILA, Philippines — TECNO Mobile invites you to C The Best Of You, its upcoming CAMON 17 livestream show tonight, July 16, at 6 p.m. The event will be bursting with cool local celebrities and personalities eager to help you live your best life.



Hosted by Phaister and Rose Sugatan, there will be segments showcasing guests’ makeup and fashion skills. Never again leave your home second-guessing your makeup and OOTD because these experts will make sure you pick up all the beauty talents you need.



For one, a special warm-up segment at 5 p.m., done in partnership with Vice Cosmetics, will feature Gandolls Gabby and Nicole. Each of them will share tips on how you can achieve a morena glow and a mestiza radiance.



Whichever look you prefer, Gandolls will help you enhance your natural beauty. When you’re done with your look, care of Vice Cosmetics, CAMON 17 can help you take beautiful IG-worthy self-portraits.



The beauty tutorials won’t stop there!



For the CAMON Barbie lookbook main event, local celebrities Andrea Brillantes, Donnalyn Bartolome and Jillian Ward will share their DIY makeup and OOTD tips. They’ll give you a peek into the contents of their go-to bags, too.



Won’t it be great that you’ll learn how to create stunning looks while in the comfort of your own home?



Not only that, you’ll also get to watch your favorite celebrities as they play games for their fans to win prizes! Our guests’ quirky side will shine through as they guess K-drama scenes parodied by Raymond Baltazar. Find out if your favorite K-drama is also your idol’s. Say, “Annyeong!” if you share the same taste!



There will also be fun games for you, too! Plus, the live online event will have an awesome raffle with more than 100 amazing prizes waiting for you.



The prizes will range from cash and beauty set giveaways to new TECNO Mobile CAMON 17 smartphones. All you need to do to join the live raffle is root for your celebrity idol and enjoy the show with your family and friends.



Before the event ends, there will be an announcement of the social media challenge winners.



The new CAMON 17 Series



Celebs to share makeup, OOTD tips in TECNO Mobile's livestream show this July 16



Here is everything you need to know about TECNO Mobile’s new CAMON 17 Pro and CAMON 17P.



CAMON 17 Pro is equipped with a 48MP Clearest Selfie Camera in front, and a 64MP Ultra-Quad camera at the rear.



This smartphone is powered by a Helio G95 processor with a 90Hz screen refresh rate, plus a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery which comes with a 33W fast charger.



CAMON 17 Pro comes in California dream silver and Malibu blue, and is exclusively available at the TECNO Mobile PH Official Store in Shopee Mall, at P9,990 for the 8BG+128GB model, and P10,990 for the 8GB+256GB variant.



The budget-friendlier CAMON 17P has a 16MP AI Smart Selfie Camera and 64MP Ultra-Clear Quad camera at the rear, runs on a Helio G85 processor, and also has a powerful 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. Its high-resolution 6.8” FHD+ 1080P provides a sharper and clearer display.



CAMON 17P may be purchased from the TECNO Mobile Concept Store in SM North Edsa Annex Building, and other TECNO Partner Stores. CAMON 17P comes in three colors - Magnet Black, Spruce Green and Frost Silver, and is priced at only P8,490.



 



To stay updated on the latest news about the CAMON 17 series, as well as exclusive deals and promos from TECNO Mobile, be sure to like and follow TECNO Mobile Philippines. Visit www.tecno-mobile.com/ph to learn more about your favorite smartphones and gadgets.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

