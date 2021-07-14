Catriona Gray spared from heavy criticism unlike Rex Gatchalian over 'Venezuela, Valenzuela' blunder

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray trended online for a job well done hosting the 57th Binibining Pilipinas last Sunday.

Apart from having a good job on hosting the pageant with Nicole Cordoves, Catriona also trended because of her blunder by mistakenly saying “Venezuela” instead of “Valenzuela.”

She reacted on the blunder by posting a meme of her.

“Ito po ang sagot ko kay Tito Boy, when it's okay not to be okay. Char,” Catriona wrote in the caption.

Instead of receiving heavy bashing from social media users, Twitter users also took it lightly as they found Catriona cute for her blunder.

“OMG I feel the positive vibes of Filipinos over Catriona’s mispronounced Valenzuela for Venezuela. Sana laging ganito ang Pinas. Walang nagmamatalino at walang negative comments,” a Twitter user said.

It can be recalled that Valenzuela Mayor Rex Gatchalian claimed he received heavy bashing from social media users last year after ABS-CBN reported a procession in Venezuela amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the social media users thought that the procession was held at the city in the northern part of Metro Manila.

“So ang daming nagagalit sa akin dahil dito. Hindi ko alam na ako na din pala ang pinuno ng bansa na Venezuela. Mga sirs and ma'ams, Mayor po ako ng dakilang lungsod ng Valenzuela. Hindi po ng bansa na Venezuela...” the Valenzuela mayor wrote in his Twitter account last year.

