







































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
Catriona Gray spared from heavy criticism unlike Rex Gatchalian over 'Venezuela, Valenzuela' blunder
Catriona Gray gives new life to R.Y.F., a song inspired by her 2018 Miss U win: ‘It’s not just about a Filipina who raised our flag on the Universe stage. It’s about all of our journeys, believing in ourselves and standing up for what’s right.’
STAR/ File

                     

                        

                           
Catriona Gray spared from heavy criticism unlike Rex Gatchalian over 'Venezuela, Valenzuela' blunder

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 14, 2021 - 5:41pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray trended online for a job well done hosting the 57th Binibining Pilipinas last Sunday. 



Apart from having a good job on hosting the pageant with Nicole Cordoves, Catriona also trended because of her blunder by mistakenly saying “Venezuela” instead of “Valenzuela.”



She reacted on the blunder by posting a meme of her.



“Ito po ang sagot ko kay Tito Boy, when it's okay not to be okay. Char,” Catriona wrote in the caption. 



 






 



Instead of receiving heavy bashing from social media users, Twitter users also took it lightly as they found Catriona cute for her blunder. 



“OMG I feel the positive vibes of Filipinos over Catriona’s mispronounced Valenzuela for Venezuela. Sana laging ganito ang Pinas. Walang nagmamatalino at walang negative comments,” a Twitter user said. 



 






 



It can be recalled that Valenzuela Mayor Rex Gatchalian claimed he received heavy bashing from social media users last year after ABS-CBN reported a procession in Venezuela amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 



Some of the social media users thought that the procession was held at the city in the northern part of Metro Manila. 



“So ang daming nagagalit sa akin dahil dito. Hindi ko alam na ako na din pala ang pinuno ng bansa na Venezuela. Mga sirs and ma'ams, Mayor po ako ng dakilang lungsod ng Valenzuela. Hindi po ng bansa na Venezuela...” the Valenzuela mayor wrote in his Twitter account last year. 



 






 



RELATEDCatriona Gray, Nicole Cordoves lauded for Binibining Pilipinas 2021 hosting


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      CATRIONA GRAY
                                                      REX GATCHALIAN
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Catriona Gray spared from heavy criticism unlike Rex Gatchalian over 'Venezuela, Valenzuela' blunder
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 hours ago

                              
                              
Catriona Gray spared from heavy criticism unlike Rex Gatchalian over 'Venezuela, Valenzuela' blunder


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray trended online for a job well done hosting the 57th Binibining Pilipinas last Sunday.&n...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'OK na': Netizens answer Boy Abunda's hard question for Binibining Pilipinas 2021 candidate
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
'OK na': Netizens answer Boy Abunda's hard question for Binibining Pilipinas 2021 candidate


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya TV host Boy Abunda trended online after his hard question asked at the Question & Answer portion of the 57th Binibining...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 5x a week dialysis: Bea Santiago shares message of hope at Binibining Pilipinas 2021
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
5x a week dialysis: Bea Santiago shares message of hope at Binibining Pilipinas 2021


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Her reign as a Miss International, said Bea, was “full of awesomeness, smiles and positive energy.”

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Woman proposes to boyfriend of 8 years, goes viral on social media
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 days ago

                              
                              
Woman proposes to boyfriend of 8 years, goes viral on social media


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
A surprise birthday celebration turned into a surprise wedding proposal in Isabela and has been trending on social media...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 How to be Wu: Pinoy math genius spills secrets
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
How to be Wu: Pinoy math genius spills secrets


                              

                                                                  By Charlie Mae Perez |
                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
To speak on behalf of those who are struggling to pass in their Mathematics subject, “sana all” – but do...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 11-year-old boy graduates with summa cum laude in Physics
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
11-year-old boy graduates with summa cum laude in Physics


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
An 11-year-old boy from Belgium graduated summa cum laude from college, earning a Bachelor's degree in Physics and becoming...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with