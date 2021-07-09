







































































 




   

   









Woman proposes to boyfriend of 8 years, goes viral on social media
Sharaine Domingo via Facebook

                     

                        

                           
                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 9, 2021 - 3:50pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — A surprise birthday celebration turned into a surprise wedding proposal in Isabela and has been trending on social media.



In her Facebook account, Lyka Domingo posted photos and a video of her proposal to boyfriend Richard Angeles. 



Lyka suddenly popped out the “Will you marry me?” question with posters and balloons to her boyfriend of eight years, to the delight of their family and friends who witnessed the proposal. 



According to a GMA News report, Lyka and Richard will tie the knot in December. 



 






 



Lyka also has a message for her fellow women who are afraid to show their love. 



“Huwag kayong matakot at mahiya. Gawin ang mga bagay na magpapakita kung gaano n’yo kamahal ang inyong kasintahan,” she said. 


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

