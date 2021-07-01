British influencer gets death threats for 18 surgeries to look Korean

MANILA, Philippines — A British influencer who had surgeries to look like a Korean revealed that he's getting death threats because of it.

In a video posted by TMZ, Oli London, the K-Pop obsessed influencer who underwent 18 surgeries to look like a Korean, said he's getting overwhelmed with death threats.

“This week has been insane — I’ve literally had thousands of death threats,” Oli said.

“People telling me to kill myself, people telling me they’re going to come and find me and shoot me. Like, really extreme stuff,” he added.

Oli said that “People don’t get it” of being “transracial.”

“I do equate it to the same as being transsexual … I feel like I was born in the wrong body. I should have been Jimin in a different life,” he said.

The influencer said he doesn’t see anything wrong with what he did because people in Asia had surgeries to look Westernized.

“Go to Asia, go to Korea, and one in five people have eye surgery to look westernized, to have Caucasian features,” he claimed.

“It’s totally normal there — I’m just doing the reverse."