







































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
British influencer gets death threats for 18 surgeries to look Korean
British influencer Oli London
Oli London via Instagram

                     

                        

                           
British influencer gets death threats for 18 surgeries to look Korean

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 1, 2021 - 1:33pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — A British influencer who had surgeries to look like a Korean revealed that he's getting death threats because of it. 



In a video posted by TMZ, Oli London, the K-Pop obsessed influencer who underwent 18 surgeries to look like a Korean, said he's getting overwhelmed with death threats.



“This week has been insane — I’ve literally had thousands of death threats,” Oli said. 



“People telling me to kill myself, people telling me they’re going to come and find me and shoot me. Like, really extreme stuff,” he added. 



 










 



Oli said that “People don’t get it” of being “transracial.”



“I do equate it to the same as being transsexual … I feel like I was born in the wrong body. I should have been Jimin in a different life,” he said. 



The influencer said he doesn’t see anything wrong with what he did because people in Asia had surgeries to look Westernized. 



“Go to Asia, go to Korea, and one in five people have eye surgery to look westernized, to have Caucasian features,” he claimed.



“It’s totally normal there — I’m just doing the reverse."


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      INFLUENCERS
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 11-year-old pageant girl gives birth, becomes UK's youngest 'mum'
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
11-year-old pageant girl gives birth, becomes UK's youngest 'mum'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
An 11-year-old girl gave birth to her baby, becoming the youngest mother in Great Britain's history. 

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Evidence on UFOs 'largely inconclusive': US intelligence report
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
Evidence on UFOs 'largely inconclusive': US intelligence report


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
A highly awaited US intelligence report on dozens of mysterious unidentified flying object sightings said most could not be...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Sobrang lungkot ang pagkawala ni Sir': PNoy in the eyes of his yaya, driver
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
'Sobrang lungkot ang pagkawala ni Sir': PNoy in the eyes of his yaya, driver


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The country might have lost one of its presidents, but for Yaya Yolly and Brother Nory, they lost so much more —...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Job openings at Philstar Global Corp.
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
Job openings at Philstar Global Corp.


                              

                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
These are the current job openings for Philstar Global Corp., which runs top digital publications Philstar.com and Interaksyon,...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNoy&rsquo;s life motto: &lsquo;To leave the world better than I found it&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
PNoy’s life motto: ‘To leave the world better than I found it’


                              

                                                                  By Jing CastaÃ±eda |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Noynoy Aquino "bared the pressure of carrying his family’s surname. His name had become synonymous to 'people power,'...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Move over Elon Musk: Edible 'melon mask' now available in Japan
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
8 days ago

                              
                              
Move over Elon Musk: Edible 'melon mask' now available in Japan


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 8 days ago                              


                                                            
A facemask in Japan has been the talk of the town recently as it is made from edible melon pan. 

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with