11-year-old pageant girl gives birth, becomes UK's youngest 'mum'

MANILA, Philippines — An 11-year-old girl gave birth to her baby becoming the youngest mother in Great Britain's history.

According to a The Sun report, the young pageant queen became pregnant at the age of 10 and delivered her baby earlier this month.

The report added that her family has no idea that she was expecting. Both the girl and her baby are healthy.

Dr. Carol Cooper said that the girl was the youngest she assisted in giving birth.

“This is the youngest mother I’ve heard of. The average age at which a girl begins puberty is 11, though it can be anytime between 8 and 14, or younger. Weight affects many hormones,” she said.

"Because children are heavier, puberty is happening earlier these days. There’s a higher risk of a low-birthweight baby, pre-eclampsia, premature labor and many infections,” she added.

Previously, the youngest mom in Britain was Tressa Middleton. She was 12 when she gave birth in 2006.