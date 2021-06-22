Move over Elon Musk: Edible 'melon mask' now available in Japan

MANILA, Philippines — A facemask in Japan has been the talk of the town recently as it is made from edible melon pan.

The facemasks were developed by three university students in Shibuya and Akihabara last month.

These can be bought online at the the-labo.com website for 1,800 yen for a five-piece set.

The company said that the melon pan facemasks are as god as other commercial masks at blocking the release of droplets.

Medical experts, however, don't recommend eating the mask after wearing it outside.

