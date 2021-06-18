Cash in trash: Garbage collector returns over P191K found in rubbish

MANILA, Philippines — A garbage collector returned a trash bag filled with cash, amounting to more than P191,000, that he found while he was segregating the waste in the truck last June 5.

The first P500 bill that was on the floor of the truck caught his attention, then the rest of the cash surprised him when he looked inside the trash bag that he was about to unload, per Reny Corpuz’s interview in GMA Regional TV Balitang Amianan.

Photos of him on the day that he surrendered the huge amount of cash in the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Urdaneta, Pangasinan were posted on the Facebook page of their mayor on June 9.

A lot of people, mostly residents of Urdaneta, praised Corpuz for his deed, in the comments section of the post. He was not tempted to keep the cash, despite his struggles in life.

He said that it is not for him to keep, because he was not the one who worked for it.

The paper bag of money was claimed by the owners of an establishment. They claimed to have accidentally threw away their cash, while they were doing general cleaning.

As reward, Corpuz was promoted from contractual to casual worker.