Grab Philippines suspends riders following homophobic remarks vs BTS

MANILA, Philippines — Grab Philippines announced that they suspended delivery partners who were involved in a series of homophobic social media posts against the Korean boyband BTS.

Grab, in a statement, said they will not tolerate such acts: "Inclusivity is one of Grab's core values, and we have zero-tolerance policy for inexcusable behaviors."

"We have immediately suspended the delivery-partners in question and will continue to work hard to maintain an inclusive and diverse platform," the statement added.

The statement came after fans of BTS, commonly known as ARMY, called out Grab after a series of screenshots went viral. The screen grabs showed riders making fun of the well-loved pop group.

The alleged riders called BTS as “biot” or “bayot,” a Visayan term for gay.

The delivery service app, however, asked the public to not generalize their riders.

"Our delivery-partners continue to provide significant services for our kababayans during these trying times. We hope that our consumers will not let the actions of a few select individuals affect the livelihoods of the many delivery partners who rely on Grab platform to support their families," the company said.

