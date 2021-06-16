







































































 




   







   















Delivery rider delivers his best package yet: College diploma
Delivery man Oliver Calope showing the fruits of his labor.
Oliver Calope via Facebook

                     

                        

                           
Delivery rider delivers his best package yet: College diploma

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Ritz L. Ignacio (Philstar.com) - June 16, 2021 - 2:02pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — A delivery rider from Cavite who recently graduated expressed his gratitude to Lalamove, a delivery company where he works, as his earnings helped fund his education.



In his Facebook post, Oliver Calope shared a photo of himself in his graduation toga while carrying an insulated bag and his jacket from the company he works for. 



“Salamat LALA dahil sayo nak[a] MOVE ako para makagraduate,” he said.



Calope, who earned the degree of Bachelor of Science in Criminology, admitted that being a working student has been such a tough journey.



As a delivery driver, he had to go through the heat and rain for his dream to graduate. 



“Mahirap [dahil] ulan at init ang kalaban per[o] lahat kinaya para sa pangarap makapagtapos,” he added. 



He also took the opportunity to thank those customers who gave him cash “tips” upon receiving their orders during his deliveries. 



“Salamat sa mga taong nagbigay ng tip sa kada biyahe at nagbigay inspirasyon sakin para magpatuloy,” he said.  



Calope shared his story in Lalamove Cavite Community, a riders Facebook group, wherein he received praises from his fellow delivery riders and netizens for his hard work and dedication.



As of writing, the post already garnered more than 18,000 reactions and 6,100 shares. 



Meanwhile, in their official Facebook page, Lalamove extended their congratulations to Oliver Calope and to all their riders who graduated. 



“Congratulations sa inyong tagumpay! ‘Di biro ang sipag at deteminasyon na inyong ipinamalas para maabot ang inyong mga pangarap. Mabuhay kayo, mga Partner!” the company said.

 


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

