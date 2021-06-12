Social media users celebrate Independence Day with #RP612Fic anew

MANILA, Philippines — Apart from observing the holiday, Independence Day in the Philippines means #RP612Fic or a modern way of telling the country’s history told by social media users.

Twitter users had a feast by sharing their own memes about the history of the Philippines.

Usually, memes of the #RP612Fic use modern day photos while captioning it with the history.

PauloinManila posted a photo of Angel Locsin dragging Mocha Uson in the movie "Four Sisters and a Wedding", saying it is a different view of Juan Luna's Spoliarium.

Netizen Patroller posted a screenshot of "Trese" wherein Alexandra greeted Nuno and noted that this is how Josephine Bracken greeted Jose Rizal.

Photo of Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto eating isaw was a recovered photo of Rizal and Bracken.

A recovered photo of jose rizal teaching josephine bracken how to eat 'eEsaaW' #rp612fic #rp612 pic.twitter.com/gbnGGkkw0W — moy (@moy2x19) June 11, 2021

PauloinManila also shared a photo of Rizal and his friends, suggesting it's their reunion.

Twitter user Moy posted a photo of Katipuneros and said it's the OPM band Ben&Ben.

Mr. Brightside posted a photo of presidential spokesperson Harry Roque in Boracay, suggesting that it was Magellan landing in Homonhon.

Magellan landing in Homonhon after months at sea (1521 colorized).#rp612 pic.twitter.com/GJ6LXynm5A — Mr. Brightside (@ArceJrZaldyD) June 12, 2021

Rubi Atlantis posted another photo of Roque, saying it's Padre Damaso mocking Crisostomo Ibarra.

the last known photo of padre damaso mocking crisostomo ibarra at the dinner. the background is believed to be the house of businessman kapitan tiago who hosted the event that evening. #rp612 #rp612fic pic.twitter.com/uHhmHCqqEW — RUBI ATLANTIS (@NIVOCDENARIA) June 12, 2021

Another Twitter user posted President Rodrigo Duterte's photo and described it as Padre Damaso eating tinola.

Padre Damaso after eating his Tinola in the iconic chapter of Jose Rizal's Noli Me Tangere: "Ang Hapunan".#rp612fic #rp612 pic.twitter.com/OcyMXUcMKW — ??? (@jmrsfbdn) June 12, 2021

Camillo, meanwhile, shared a photo of Kris Aquino being kissed by sons Josh and Bimby, saying it was Sisa after finding her sons.

Mr Brightside also posted a trending photo of Roque working out in a gym and described it as a Katipunero being tortured by the Spaniards.