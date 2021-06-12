







































































 




   







   















Social media users celebrate Independence Day with #RP612Fic anew
Jose Rizal and 'Friends' was trending on Twitter on Independence Day 
Social media users celebrate Independence Day with #RP612Fic anew

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 12, 2021 - 5:18pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Apart from observing the holiday, Independence Day in the Philippines means #RP612Fic or a modern way of telling the country’s history told by social media users. 



Twitter users had a feast by sharing their own memes about the history of the Philippines. 



Usually, memes of the #RP612Fic use modern day photos while captioning it with the history. 



PauloinManila posted a photo of Angel Locsin dragging Mocha Uson in the movie "Four Sisters and a Wedding", saying it is a different view of Juan Luna's Spoliarium. 






Netizen Patroller posted a screenshot of "Trese" wherein Alexandra greeted Nuno and noted that this is how Josephine Bracken greeted Jose Rizal. 






Photo of Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto eating isaw was a recovered photo of Rizal and Bracken. 






PauloinManila also shared a photo of Rizal and his friends, suggesting it's their reunion. 






Twitter user Moy posted a photo of Katipuneros and said it's the OPM band Ben&Ben. 






Mr. Brightside posted a photo of presidential spokesperson Harry Roque in Boracay, suggesting that it was Magellan landing in Homonhon. 






Rubi Atlantis posted another photo of Roque, saying it's Padre Damaso mocking Crisostomo Ibarra. 






Another Twitter user posted President Rodrigo Duterte's photo and described it as Padre Damaso eating tinola. 






Camillo, meanwhile, shared a photo of Kris Aquino being kissed by sons Josh and Bimby, saying it was Sisa after finding her sons. 






Mr Brightside also posted a trending photo of Roque working out in a gym and described it as a Katipunero being tortured by the Spaniards.




                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

