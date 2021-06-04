TECNO Mobile to livestream exciting match in Power Your Game event

Catch top local gaming streamers like you’ve never seen them before, plus over 250 phones and Mobile Legends game skins to be given away!

MANILA, Philippines — TECNO Mobile is back with another extraordinary live stream event, this time in partnership with popular multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB).

Power Your Game streams live on the TECNO Mobile Facebook page on June 5 at 6 p.m. Hosted by Phaister, together with high-energy shoutcasters, Finesse Lex and Prof B, the livestream event will be filled with fun and giveaways, including over 250 TECNO Mobile phones and Mobile Legends game skins.

The evening’s main highlight is a show match featuring Team POVA, composed of top local gaming streamers like you’ve never seen them before, cosplaying as their favorite Mobile Legends heroes—Ghost Wrecker as Lapu-Lapu, Junnie Boy as Gusion Moonlight Sonata, Kay Ann as Lesley the Dangerous Love, Elie Gaming as Hanzo the Insidious Tutor, and Hypebits as Granger Lightborn Overrider.

Team POVA will be playing against Team TECNO, a challenger team made up of select participants from a recent TECNO Mobile Facebook Challenge.

The guest streamers will also participate in exciting mini games throughout the program, including MLBB Hero of the Year, where they will showcase their favorite heroes’ wit and talents; Lagot o Sagot, which either puts the streamers in the hot seat or subjects them to unique consequences; and a Rap Battle where they can show off their cool, powerful side through freestyle rap, backed by a rhythmic beat.

As a special treat to their followers and fans, the gaming streamers will also be hosting giveaways on their individual pages after the livestream event.

Watch Power Your Game, and experience how #TogetherWeAchieveMore with TECNO Mobile and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

POVA 2 powered to win

The livestream event also serves as the official start of the pre-selling period for TECNO Mobile’s POVA 2 gaming smartphone. POVA 2 has been called the perfect phone to use for playing MLBB.

Powered by a Helio G85 Gaming Processor and System Turbo 2.0, plus a performance-boosting ET Game Engine, this gameplay enhancer allows even novices to play like gods in the game. It comes with a super large 7,000mAh battery, with a highly efficient 18W flash charger, that delivers uninterrupted gaming for days.

Even with its large battery and huge 6.9” FDH+ display, POVA 2 remains slim and light, for guaranteed comfort, even after long hours of use.

Check out its key features

A Helio G85 Gaming Processor , which unlocks intelligent resource management that ensures sustained performance and longer gameplay with its 2GHz octa-core processor. Heavy games load faster, the performance is smoother, and power efficiency is maintained to ensure uninterrupted game play.

A powerful 7,000mAh battery with 18W dual IC flash charger that ensures longer playing time on the go.

A 6.9” 1080P FHD+ screen with an extremely sharp display that vividly shows every amazing game detail.

A 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage and ET Engine for lag-free gameplay, eliminating screen jittering, and allowing fully immersive gaming experience.

Game Space 2.0. Provides a unique user interface that enhances your gameplay by accelerating memory, network connectivity, CPU and GPU boost.

A Game Voice Changer feature that transforms voices in various ways, for an even more fun and exciting gaming experience.

Slim and modern design that is lightweight and easy to grip, perfect for hours of comfortable gameplay.

Enhanced artificial intelligence cameras for taking professional-quality photos, with a 48MP quad camera set up at the rear, and an 8-megapixel AI powered selfie camera.

Pre-Order POVA 2 starting June 5

Pre-sale for POVA 2 begins on June 5 and continues until June 14 in TECNO Mobile’s online stores and partner dealers. Play to win with this super affordable gaming phone, yours for the unbeatable price of P7,990.

When you purchase at TECNO Mobile PH Official Store in Shopee Mall, get a free Mobile Legends game skin plus wireless Bluetooth earphones with mic.

Shop at TECNO Mobile’s Flagship Store in Lazada and receive a free Mobile Legends game skin plus wireless earpods.

A limited pre-sale offer, which includes free Mobile Legends game skins and other special dealer freebies, is also available at Memo Express Online, Kimstore Online, the TECNO Mobile Concept Store at SM North EDSA Annex, and at the TECNO Mobile Kiosk at Ayala Market Market.

To stay updated on exclusive deals and promos, be sure to like and follow TECNO Mobile Philippines. Visit www.tecno-mobile.com/ph to learn more about your favorite smartphones and gadgets.