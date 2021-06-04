Lazada Philippines heralds 6.6 Mid-Year Sale with new brand ambassador Alden Richards

MANILA Philippines — Lazada, a leading eCommerce platform in the Philippines, welcomes the mid-year with its 6.6 sale and the announcement of its latest brand ambassador, Alden Richards.

The popular Filipino actor, recording artist, entrepreneur and online gaming streamer stars in the latest TVC for Lazada's 6.6 Mid-year Sale, where shoppers can enjoy 6x more free shipping vouchers and up to 90% off for purchases made from June 6 to 8.

“I am very grateful to be a part of the Lazada family. I’ve had the opportunity to work with them for their Birthday Super Sale last March, and I loved how everyone was just so excited and engaged,” Alden said. “I’m definitely looking forward to this year’s 6.6!"

“We are halfway through the year and as we kick-off our 6.6 Mid-Year Sale with Alden, Lazada wants to turn this shopping festival into an opportunity to re-ignite hope and inspiration. We hope that our customers will continue to celebrate making it this far and finding ways to thrive during a very challenging time,” Lazada Philippines Chief Marketing Officer Neil Trinidad said.

Are you the next Lazada Millionaire?

For this year’s 6.6 Mid-Year Sale, shoppers in the Philippines can join, play and stand to win P10 million worth of vouchers and prizes on Lazada's 6.6 Game-Game Super Show! 6.6 sa premyo at 6.6 sa saya this June 5, 10:15 p.m. on LazLive on the Lazada app and GMA Network. Hosted by Lazada brand ambassadors Alden Richards, Mimiyuuuh and SB19, plus your favorite Kapuso artists!

Don’t miss out on Lazada’s 6.6 deals! From June 6 to 8, shoppers can Add to Cart and Check Out these amazing offers with 6x more free shipping vouchers and up to 90% off:

Electronics:

POCO M3 NFC Smartphone at P5,490 from P6,990



Philips Air Fryer at 45% off



Sabbat G12 Elite Gaming Series TWS True Wireless Earphones: Up to 20% off



Nintendo Switch Console V2 at 47% off + Free Shipping



Lenovo Chromebook C330 at 31% off



TP-Link Tapo Tilt 360° 1080p Night Vision Home Security Wi-Fi Camera at P1,079 from P1,190 + free shipping and vouchers up to P200 off



OPPO A54 6+128GB Cellphone



TOPK AM68 Magnetic Micro Cable



Midea Portable Air-Conditioner



ASUS TUF Gaming 27” HDR Monitor



Rapoo S1005 Powerbank

Fashion:

DNEMNLPH: Up to 30% off, Buy 2 Get 3, Buy 3 Get 4% off, Voucher



Get Celeste: Up to 59% off + Free Shipping min spend P500 + Buy 2 Get 3% off, Buy 3 Get 4% off + P50 voucher min P750 spend



Herschel: Up to 60% off + Free Shipping & Vouchers



Sunnies Studios: Up to 50% off + Free Shipping & Vouchers



Lotus Activewear: Up to 67% off + Free Shipping



Fitflop Womens Lottie Rainbow Slides



Cole Haan ZERØGRAND Wingtip Oxford with Stitchlite™ Shoes for Men



adidas ORIGINALS SAMBAROSE Shoes Women White Sneaker



Shigetsu KIMITSU RadPro Glasses in Acetate Frame with Anti Radiation for Men



PARFOIS Tote Bag With Removable Outer Pocket

Home & Living, Sports & Outdoors, Toys & Games:

Casio Slim Keyboard



Okebukur Non-Stick Pot Wok



Chef’s Classics: Up to 50% off + Buy 3, get up to P500 off + free shipping



Caltex: Up to 18% off + collectible vouchers + storewide free shipping



Lego: Up to 40% off with Pre-Sale Exclusives, Vouchers, free shipping and free gifts



Decathlon: Up to 60% off + collectible vouchers + free shipping



HERCO: Up to 68% off + collectible vouchers + free shipping



Wooden Desk Organizer



Succulent Pots with 3 Tier Bamboo Saucers Stand Holder

Personal Care, Health & Beauty, Mother & Baby, Groceries:

OLAY White Radiance Niacinamide + Vitamin C Super Serum



Palmolive Naturals Dry Shampoo Fresh and Fragrant



Dove Deeply Nourishing Body Wash Bundle



Puritan’s Pride Health Supplements Immunity Pack



Promil: Up to 40% off



MAC: Up to 50% off



Equal: Up to 50% off



P&G: Up to 50% off with exclusive vouchers



Tiny Buds: Up to 50% off

Special Rewards:

New Buyer Referral: Get P200 for every successful new buyer referral



Voucher Jackpot: Win up to P6,666 voucher with P1



Lucky Egg: Win up to P6,000 off vouchers

Check out Lazada’s latest #LazadaMidYearSale TVC featuring Alden:

Terms and conditions apply.

For more information, visit lazada.com.ph or Follow Lazada on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.