Lazada Philippines heralds 6.6 Mid-Year Sale with new brand ambassador Alden Richards
MANILA Philippines — Lazada, a leading eCommerce platform in the Philippines, welcomes the mid-year with its 6.6 sale and the announcement of its latest brand ambassador, Alden Richards.



The popular Filipino actor, recording artist, entrepreneur and online gaming streamer stars in the latest TVC for Lazada's 6.6 Mid-year Sale, where shoppers can enjoy 6x more free shipping vouchers and up to 90% off for purchases made from June 6 to 8.



“I am very grateful to be a part of the Lazada family. I’ve had the opportunity to work with them for their Birthday Super Sale last March, and I loved how everyone was just so excited and engaged,” Alden said. “I’m definitely looking forward to this year’s 6.6!"



“We are halfway through the year and as we kick-off our 6.6 Mid-Year Sale with Alden, Lazada wants to turn this shopping festival into an opportunity to re-ignite hope and inspiration. We hope that our customers will continue to celebrate making it this far and finding ways to thrive during a very challenging time,” Lazada Philippines Chief Marketing Officer Neil Trinidad said.







Are you the next Lazada Millionaire?



For this year’s 6.6 Mid-Year Sale, shoppers in the Philippines can join, play and stand to win P10 million worth of vouchers and prizes on Lazada's 6.6 Game-Game Super Show! 6.6 sa premyo at 6.6 sa saya this June 5, 10:15 p.m. on LazLive on the Lazada app and GMA Network. Hosted by Lazada brand ambassadors Alden Richards, Mimiyuuuh and SB19, plus your favorite Kapuso artists!



Don’t miss out on Lazada’s 6.6 deals! From June 6 to 8, shoppers can Add to Cart and Check Out these amazing offers with 6x more free shipping vouchers and up to 90% off:



Electronics:



    
	
  • POCO M3 NFC Smartphone at P5,490 from P6,990
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Philips Air Fryer at 45% off
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Sabbat G12 Elite Gaming Series TWS True Wireless Earphones: Up to 20% off
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Nintendo Switch Console V2 at 47% off + Free Shipping
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Lenovo Chromebook C330 at 31% off
    
	 
    • 
	
  • TP-Link Tapo Tilt 360° 1080p Night Vision Home Security Wi-Fi Camera at P1,079 from P1,190 + free shipping and vouchers up to P200 off
    
	 
    • 
	
  • OPPO A54 6+128GB Cellphone
    
	 
    • 
	
  • TOPK AM68 Magnetic Micro Cable
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Midea Portable Air-Conditioner
    
	 
    • 
	
  • ASUS TUF Gaming 27” HDR Monitor
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Rapoo S1005 Powerbank
Fashion:



    
	
  • DNEMNLPH: Up to 30% off, Buy 2 Get 3, Buy 3 Get 4% off, Voucher
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Get Celeste: Up to 59% off + Free Shipping min spend P500 + Buy 2 Get 3% off, Buy 3 Get 4% off + P50 voucher min P750 spend
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Herschel: Up to 60% off + Free Shipping & Vouchers
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Sunnies Studios: Up to 50% off + Free Shipping & Vouchers
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Lotus Activewear: Up to 67% off + Free Shipping
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Fitflop Womens Lottie Rainbow Slides
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Cole Haan ZERØGRAND Wingtip Oxford with Stitchlite™ Shoes for Men
    
	 
    • 
	
  • adidas ORIGINALS SAMBAROSE Shoes Women White Sneaker
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Shigetsu KIMITSU RadPro Glasses in Acetate Frame with Anti Radiation for Men
    
	 
    • 
	
  • PARFOIS Tote Bag With Removable Outer Pocket
Home & Living, Sports & Outdoors, Toys & Games:



    
	
  • Casio Slim Keyboard
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Okebukur Non-Stick Pot Wok
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Chef’s Classics: Up to 50% off + Buy 3, get up to P500 off + free shipping
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Caltex: Up to 18% off + collectible vouchers + storewide free shipping
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Lego: Up to 40% off with Pre-Sale Exclusives, Vouchers, free shipping and free gifts
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Decathlon: Up to 60% off + collectible vouchers + free shipping
    
	 
    • 
	
  • HERCO: Up to 68% off + collectible vouchers + free shipping
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Wooden Desk Organizer
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Succulent Pots with 3 Tier Bamboo Saucers Stand Holder
Personal Care, Health & Beauty, Mother & Baby, Groceries:



    
	
  • OLAY White Radiance Niacinamide + Vitamin C Super Serum
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Palmolive Naturals Dry Shampoo Fresh and Fragrant
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Dove Deeply Nourishing Body Wash Bundle
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Puritan’s Pride Health Supplements Immunity Pack
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Promil: Up to 40% off
    
	 
    • 
	
  • MAC: Up to 50% off
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Equal: Up to 50% off
    
	 
    • 
	
  • P&G: Up to 50% off with exclusive vouchers
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Tiny Buds: Up to 50% off
Special Rewards:



    
	
  • New Buyer Referral: Get P200 for every successful new buyer referral
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Voucher Jackpot: Win up to P6,666 voucher with P1
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Lucky Egg: Win up to P6,000 off vouchers
Check out Lazada’s latest #LazadaMidYearSale TVC featuring Alden: 





 



Terms and conditions apply.



For more information, visit  lazada.com.ph or Follow Lazada on  FacebookInstagram and Twitter.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

