Priest who first came to Manila with Gen. MacArthur dies due to pneumonia

MANILA, Philippines — Maryknoll priest James Jay Timothy Thomas Patrick Paul Ferry, who first came to the Philippines with American Gen. Douglas MacArthur at the end of the World War II, died last May 28 due to pneumonia. He was 95 years old.

During the requiem mass for the late priest, Bishop Broderick Pabillo, apostolic administrator of Manila, said Father Ferry dedicated his life to God.

“Father Ferry always went out of his way to serve the Lord,” Bishop Pabillo said.

“He was a dedicated servant of God,” he added.

Father Ferry first served as corpsman of the US Navy during the Second World War before becoming a surgical nurse. He joined the Maryknoll after going back to the United States in 1946. He came back in 1956 when he was already a priest.

Father Ferry spent more than 50 years of his life in the Philippines doing pastoral work in various communities. His first pastoral assignment was in Paete, Laguna. He then spent 30 years in Tagum, Lupon, Baganga, Bato-Bato and Davao in Mindanao.

He came back to Manila in 1989 and in 1996, he was named Episcopal Vicar for Religious in the Archdiocese of Manila by the late Cardinal Jaime Sin.

“We are fortunate in the Archdiocese of Manila that Father Ferry has been active up to the last moment of his life,” Bishop Pabillo said.

Father Ferry was laid to rest at the tombs of the Religious of the Virgin Mary congregation in Marikina City.