







































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
Filipina goes viral for photo with her 'boss' F1 star Max Verstappen
Filipina Francisca Cellona with F1 champion Max Verstappen
Francisca Cellona via Instagram

                     

                        

                           
Filipina goes viral for photo with her 'boss' F1 star Max Verstappen

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 1, 2021 - 8:08pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — A Filipino woman went viral recently after she posted a photo of her with Formula One star Max Verstappen. 



In her Instagram account, Francisca Cellona posted a photo of her with the Monaco Grand Prix driver. 



"Ready na amo k sa F1 grand prix 2021," Francisca wrote. 



The photo, wherein Francisca is seen holding Max's girlfriend Kelly Piquet's daughter, has been viral on social media. 



Actress Aubrey Miles commented on the post, saying that she and husband Troy Montero are fans of Max. 



"We're a fan of Max. This is awesome @troymontero," Aubrey said. 



In the comments section, Francisca said it was her first time to have a photo with the F1 star.



"First time ako magpa-pic sa kanya," Francisca replied in a comment.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      MAX VERSTAPPEN
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Farmer's son from Mindanao gets Yale University full scholarship in Physics
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 hours ago

                              
                              
Farmer's son from Mindanao gets Yale University full scholarship in Physics


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The son of a teacher and a farmer from Mindanao got a full scholarship from the prestigious Yale University in Connecticut,...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lazada Philippines heralds middle of 2021 with new brand ambassador Alden Richards and 6.6 Sale
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
11 hours ago

                              
                              
Lazada Philippines heralds middle of 2021 with new brand ambassador Alden Richards and 6.6 Sale


                              

                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Lazada, a leading eCommerce platform in the Philippines, welcomes the mid-year with its 6.6 campaign and the announcement...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bengal tiger found unharmed after week missing in Texas
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
10 days ago

                              
                              
Bengal tiger found unharmed after week missing in Texas


                              

                                 10 days ago                              


                                                            
 A Bengal tiger last seen a week ago roaming the lawns of suburban Houston and terrifying locals has been found unharmed...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gretchen Barretto pokes fun at Miss Universe's social distancing winner announcement
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
14 days ago

                              
                              
Gretchen Barretto pokes fun at Miss Universe's social distancing winner announcement


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 14 days ago                              


                                                            
Trust Pinoys to poke fun at the final moment leading to the announcement of the new Miss Universe at yesterday's livestreamed...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Olivia Culpo, Steve Harvey go viral for Miss Universe hosting skills
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
15 days ago

                              
                              
Olivia Culpo, Steve Harvey go viral for Miss Universe hosting skills


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 15 days ago                              


                                                            
A Facebook page claimed that Olivia Culpo's hosting performance at the 69th Miss Universe was allegedly affected by the presence...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Globe Virtual Hangouts celebrates reinvention through music with VH Fest: Reinvent Summer and Go
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
21 days ago

                              
                              
Globe Virtual Hangouts celebrates reinvention through music with VH Fest: Reinvent Summer and Go


                              

                                 21 days ago                              


                                                            
This summer, don’t miss the VH Fest: Reinvent Summer and Go, a celebration of reinvention through music in virtual 360...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with