Filipina goes viral for photo with her 'boss' F1 star Max Verstappen

MANILA, Philippines — A Filipino woman went viral recently after she posted a photo of her with Formula One star Max Verstappen.

In her Instagram account, Francisca Cellona posted a photo of her with the Monaco Grand Prix driver.

"Ready na amo k sa F1 grand prix 2021," Francisca wrote.

The photo, wherein Francisca is seen holding Max's girlfriend Kelly Piquet's daughter, has been viral on social media.

Actress Aubrey Miles commented on the post, saying that she and husband Troy Montero are fans of Max.

"We're a fan of Max. This is awesome @troymontero," Aubrey said.

In the comments section, Francisca said it was her first time to have a photo with the F1 star.

"First time ako magpa-pic sa kanya," Francisca replied in a comment.