







































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
Farmer's son from Mindanao gets Yale University full scholarship in Physics
'Pisay' student Nathan Wayne Ariston
Philippine Science High School System via Facebook

                     

                        

                           
Farmer's son from Mindanao gets Yale University full scholarship in Physics

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 1, 2021 - 6:13pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — The son of a teacher and a farmer from Mindanao got a full scholarship from the prestigious Yale University in Connecticut, United States.



Nathan Wayne Ariston, member of Class 2021 of the Philippine Science High School-Central Mindanao, said he plans to study Physics in the Ivy League university. 

   
   


According to Philippine Science High School, Nathan also received admission offers from Georgia Institute of Technology (USA), University of California - Irvine (USA) and Nanyang Technological University (Singapore).



“Taking pride in his Teduray indigenous roots, Nathan Wayne F. Ariston shall study in Yale University, a prestigious Ivy League school, where he is planning to major in physics,” the school wrote. 



 






 



“His full-ride scholarship will cover the yearly estimated cost of attendance,” it added. 



Nathan said he’s lucky to be part of the Yale Class of 2025 and he is excited for the opportunity. 



“I feel so lucky for being part of the Yale Class of 2025. And it just excites me that I am given the opportunity to explore beyond anywhere I've been so far to learn and to contribute to the community there and eventually here as well,” Nathan said.



In a report by “Unang Hirit,” Nelson said he didn’t expect that Yale University will offer him a full scholarship as well as financial aid. 



“Hindi ko ineexpect na makukuha ako sa isang university like Yale. Tapos mas nakakatuwa po 'yung financial aid na offer nila sa akin kasi full ride 'yung pag-aaral ko so talagang masaya ako kasi hindi na ako magiging burden siguro sa financial problem ng parents ko,” he said.  



Nathan is the first graduate of PSHS-CMC to be accepted at Yale University.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      ALL PINOY PRIDES
                                                      PISAY
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Lazada Philippines heralds middle of 2021 with new brand ambassador Alden Richards and 6.6 Sale
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
8 hours ago

                              
                              
Lazada Philippines heralds middle of 2021 with new brand ambassador Alden Richards and 6.6 Sale


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Lazada, a leading eCommerce platform in the Philippines, welcomes the mid-year with its 6.6 campaign and the announcement...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bengal tiger found unharmed after week missing in Texas
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
10 days ago

                              
                              
Bengal tiger found unharmed after week missing in Texas


                              

                                 10 days ago                              


                                                            
 A Bengal tiger last seen a week ago roaming the lawns of suburban Houston and terrifying locals has been found unharmed...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gretchen Barretto pokes fun at Miss Universe's social distancing winner announcement
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
14 days ago

                              
                              
Gretchen Barretto pokes fun at Miss Universe's social distancing winner announcement


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 14 days ago                              


                                                            
Trust Pinoys to poke fun at the final moment leading to the announcement of the new Miss Universe at yesterday's livestreamed...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Olivia Culpo, Steve Harvey go viral for Miss Universe hosting skills
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
15 days ago

                              
                              
Olivia Culpo, Steve Harvey go viral for Miss Universe hosting skills


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 15 days ago                              


                                                            
A Facebook page claimed that Olivia Culpo's hosting performance at the 69th Miss Universe was allegedly affected by the presence...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Globe Virtual Hangouts celebrates reinvention through music with VH Fest: Reinvent Summer and Go
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
21 days ago

                              
                              
Globe Virtual Hangouts celebrates reinvention through music with VH Fest: Reinvent Summer and Go


                              

                                 21 days ago                              


                                                            
This summer, don’t miss the VH Fest: Reinvent Summer and Go, a celebration of reinvention through music in virtual 360...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Proof of life': Scientists claim they found mushroom on Mars
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
25 days ago

                              
                              
'Proof of life': Scientists claim they found mushroom on Mars


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 25 days ago                              


                                                            
Scientists claimed that they found evidence of fungi on Mars. 

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with