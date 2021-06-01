Farmer's son from Mindanao gets Yale University full scholarship in Physics

MANILA, Philippines — The son of a teacher and a farmer from Mindanao got a full scholarship from the prestigious Yale University in Connecticut, United States.

Nathan Wayne Ariston, member of Class 2021 of the Philippine Science High School-Central Mindanao, said he plans to study Physics in the Ivy League university.

According to Philippine Science High School, Nathan also received admission offers from Georgia Institute of Technology (USA), University of California - Irvine (USA) and Nanyang Technological University (Singapore).

“Taking pride in his Teduray indigenous roots, Nathan Wayne F. Ariston shall study in Yale University, a prestigious Ivy League school, where he is planning to major in physics,” the school wrote.

“His full-ride scholarship will cover the yearly estimated cost of attendance,” it added.

“I feel so lucky for being part of the Yale Class of 2025. And it just excites me that I am given the opportunity to explore beyond anywhere I've been so far to learn and to contribute to the community there and eventually here as well,” Nathan said.

In a report by “Unang Hirit,” Nelson said he didn’t expect that Yale University will offer him a full scholarship as well as financial aid.

“Hindi ko ineexpect na makukuha ako sa isang university like Yale. Tapos mas nakakatuwa po 'yung financial aid na offer nila sa akin kasi full ride 'yung pag-aaral ko so talagang masaya ako kasi hindi na ako magiging burden siguro sa financial problem ng parents ko,” he said.

Nathan is the first graduate of PSHS-CMC to be accepted at Yale University.