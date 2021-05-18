Gretchen Barretto pokes fun at Miss Universe's social distancing winner announcement

MANILA, Philippines — Trust Pinoys to poke fun at the final moment leading to the announcement of the new Miss Universe at yesterday's livestreamed coronation.

Even actress Gretchen Barretto could not help but post a meme of it.

Miss Brazil Julia Gamma and Miss Mexico Andrea Maza stood at least a meter apart with hands outstretched in front of them. Instead of holding hands while waiting for either of their names to be called as the next Miss Universe, they had to observe the physical distancing protocol in accordance with the health and safety guidelines in place.

Barretto posted on her Instagram story an edited photo that showed the two beauty queens "holding" their fighting rooster bets. Below the photo are the words, "meron" and "wala." The photo is a reference to the popular cockfights or "sabong" being held, whether legally or illegally, all over the country.

Gretchen Barretto via Instagram stories, screenshot Gretchen Barretto's Miss Universe finals meme

Apart from the "sabong" meme, other popular Miss Universe memes that showed edited photos of the coronation moment included the two beauties doing construction work or participating in a popular game show.

Even 2019 Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi was not spared. Hers was the shot when she crowned Meza. The comments included her thinking if she was crowning the "right" winner or of her looking intently at Meza's hair looking for a parasite (lice or kuto in Tagalog) lurking on the latter's tresses.

Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo won the memes game with her being the center of it early on in the livestreamed show. The memes included those that called out her seemingly lacking energy while co-hosting with Mario Lopez, to her looking confused while reading the card that revealed the name of the Miss Universe winner.

RELATED: Olivia Culpo, Steve Harvey go viral for Miss Universe hosting skills