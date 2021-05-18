THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
^
Gretchen Barretto pokes fun at Miss Universe's social distancing winner announcement
From 'no touching' between last two candidates standing (left), candidates went to mass hugging after the announcement at the Miss Universe 2020 pageant yesterday.
iQiyi, screenshot; MUO/Benjamin Askinas

Gretchen Barretto pokes fun at Miss Universe's social distancing winner announcement

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - May 18, 2021 - 3:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — Trust Pinoys to poke fun at the final moment leading to the announcement of the new Miss Universe at yesterday's livestreamed coronation.

Even actress Gretchen Barretto could not help but post a meme of it.

Miss Brazil Julia Gamma and Miss Mexico Andrea Maza stood at least a meter apart with hands outstretched in front of them. Instead of holding hands while waiting for either of their names to be called as the next Miss Universe, they had to observe the physical distancing protocol in accordance with the health and safety guidelines in place.

Barretto posted on her Instagram story an edited photo that showed the two beauty queens "holding" their fighting rooster bets. Below the photo are the words, "meron" and "wala." The photo is a reference to the popular cockfights or "sabong" being held, whether legally or illegally, all over the country.

 

Gretchen Barretto's Miss Universe finals meme
Gretchen Barretto via Instagram stories, screenshot

 

Apart from the "sabong" meme, other popular Miss Universe memes that showed edited photos of the coronation moment included the two beauties doing construction work or participating in a popular game show.

Even 2019 Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi was not spared. Hers was the shot when she crowned Meza. The comments included her thinking if she was crowning the "right" winner or of her looking intently at Meza's hair looking for a parasite (lice or kuto in Tagalog) lurking on the latter's tresses.

Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo won the memes game with her being the center of it early on in the livestreamed show. The memes included those that called out her seemingly lacking energy while co-hosting with Mario Lopez, to her looking confused while reading the card that revealed the name of the Miss Universe winner.

RELATED: Olivia Culpo, Steve Harvey go viral for Miss Universe hosting skills

MISS UNIVERSE 2020
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Olivia Culpo, Steve Harvey go viral for Miss Universe hosting skills
1 day ago
Olivia Culpo, Steve Harvey go viral for Miss Universe hosting skills
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
A Facebook page claimed that Olivia Culpo's hosting performance at the 69th Miss Universe was allegedly affected by the presence...
On the Radar
fbfb
Globe Virtual Hangouts celebrates reinvention through music with VH Fest: Reinvent Summer and Go
Sponsored
7 days ago
Globe Virtual Hangouts celebrates reinvention through music with VH Fest: Reinvent Summer and Go
7 days ago
This summer, don’t miss the VH Fest: Reinvent Summer and Go, a celebration of reinvention through music in virtual 360...
On the Radar
fbfb
'Proof of life': Scientists claim they found mushroom on Mars
10 days ago
'Proof of life': Scientists claim they found mushroom on Mars
By Jan Milo Severo | 10 days ago
Scientists claimed that they found evidence of fungi on Mars. 
On the Radar
fbfb
Philstar.com&rsquo;s 'Anyare?' breaks down, explains top news stories
15 days ago
Philstar.com’s 'Anyare?' breaks down, explains top news stories
15 days ago
"Anyare?" will break down and explain the biggest issues we face in just a few minutes.
On the Radar
fbfb
Bride puts wedding items on bargain sale after 11-year boyfriend caught cheating
18 days ago
Bride puts wedding items on bargain sale after 11-year boyfriend caught cheating
By Jan Milo Severo | 18 days ago
A bride-to-be is now selling her wedding items after she found out that her fiance cheated on her. 
On the Radar
fbfb
Go Negosyo launches 'Let&rsquo;s Go Bakuna' vaccine education campaign
18 days ago
Go Negosyo launches 'Let’s Go Bakuna' vaccine education campaign
18 days ago
(As released) Vaccines save lives and livelihood. This was the message of the Let’s Go Bakuna campaign amidst vaccine...
On the Radar
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with