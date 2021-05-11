THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
^
Globe Virtual Hangouts celebrates reinvention through music with VH Fest: Reinvent Summer and Go
Get ready to vibe, jam, and sing-along with the diverse lineup of performers.
Released

Globe Virtual Hangouts celebrates reinvention through music with VH Fest: Reinvent Summer and Go

(Philstar.com) - May 11, 2021 - 1:45pm

 MANILA, Philippines — There is no better time to reinvent your world and become the best version of yourself this 2021 than now! In this reinvention journey, Globe is side by side with its customers by providing them fast and reliable internet connection and exciting digital experiences that will empower them to evolve and choose to be better.

And when it comes to online events and activities, Globe Virtual Hangouts has become one of the go-to platforms of Gen Zs where they can pursue the things they love and bond with their barkadas even from home. Whether it’s KCulture, music, eSports, or academics, Virtual Hangouts has always something new and exciting in store for everyone.

This summer, don’t miss the VH Fest: Reinvent Summer and Go, a celebration of reinvention through music in virtual 360 style, happening on May 15. Indeed, music is something that never fails to bring people #OLTogetherNow despite the distance and differences between us. Though performances from four sought after local acts by the youth today, you can still enjoy your summer this year with your friends even while you’re safely at home.

Get ready to vibe, jam, and sing-along with the diverse lineup of performers headlined by singer-songwriter I Belong to the Zoo, who is known for his beautifully written wistful verses and subtle acoustic melodies that will definitely make listeners feel things.

Completing the lineup are sibling tandem Ysanygo, who debuted in 2017 with their song “Friday Afternoon Drive”; Oh, Flamingo, a band that is best characterized for their distinct hooks and arrangements; electro-pop rock act Brisom, which is behind the hit song “Balewala”; and Keiko Necesario, whose music is a perfect balance between folk and modern sound.

Aside from their performances, these featured artists will share their own stories of reinvention and how they adapted to the changes in the past year both personally and in terms of being artists.

The VH Fest: Reinvent Summer and Go will also celebrate all the previous events and activities of Virtual Hangouts and give the attendees a sneak peek on what is to come this year. Hint: reinvented virtual events and experiences!

Be part of the VH Fest: Reinvent Summer and Go by simply opening the Virtual Hangouts page on the Globe One app and clicking “Join Now”. You can also join the meet and greet with the four artists and get fun freebies like VR goggles that will enable you to watch the music fest in 360 by using your Rewards points. Just go to the Virtual Hangouts page in GlobeOne. 

Enjoy more of your favorite things with extra 8GB for your choice of GoWATCH, GoPLAY, GoSHARE, GoLEARN or GoWORK sites & apps. Get this PLUS 8GB data for all sites and unli allnet texts for 7 days with the new Go+99. Register via *143# of GlobeOne app. 

 

Know more about Globe Virtual Hangouts by visiting http://glbe.co/GlobeOne.

GLOBE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
'Proof of life': Scientists claim they found mushroom on Mars
3 days ago
'Proof of life': Scientists claim they found mushroom on Mars
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Scientists claimed that they found evidence of fungi on Mars. 
On the Radar
fbfb
Philstar.com&rsquo;s 'Anyare?' breaks down, explains top news stories
8 days ago
Philstar.com’s 'Anyare?' breaks down, explains top news stories
8 days ago
"Anyare?" will break down and explain the biggest issues we face in just a few minutes.
On the Radar
fbfb
Bride puts wedding items on bargain sale after 11-year boyfriend caught cheating
10 days ago
Bride puts wedding items on bargain sale after 11-year boyfriend caught cheating
By Jan Milo Severo | 10 days ago
A bride-to-be is now selling her wedding items after she found out that her fiance cheated on her. 
On the Radar
fbfb
Go Negosyo launches 'Let&rsquo;s Go Bakuna' vaccine education campaign
11 days ago
Go Negosyo launches 'Let’s Go Bakuna' vaccine education campaign
11 days ago
(As released) Vaccines save lives and livelihood. This was the message of the Let’s Go Bakuna campaign amidst vaccine...
On the Radar
fbfb
#TruthInAction: Globe holds forum to help students fight fake news
Partner
12 days ago
#TruthInAction: Globe holds forum to help students fight fake news
12 days ago
(As released) Globe encourages the Filipino youth to be more discerning and more responsible in using technology and the Internet...
On the Radar
fbfb
Filipina 'Plantita' granted knighthood by Dutch king
13 days ago
Filipina 'Plantita' granted knighthood by Dutch king
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 13 days ago
A Filipina agri advocate has been awarded a Knighthood in the Order of Orange-Nassau on Monday, April 26.
On the Radar
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with