Globe Virtual Hangouts celebrates reinvention through music with VH Fest: Reinvent Summer and Go

MANILA, Philippines — There is no better time to reinvent your world and become the best version of yourself this 2021 than now! In this reinvention journey, Globe is side by side with its customers by providing them fast and reliable internet connection and exciting digital experiences that will empower them to evolve and choose to be better.

And when it comes to online events and activities, Globe Virtual Hangouts has become one of the go-to platforms of Gen Zs where they can pursue the things they love and bond with their barkadas even from home. Whether it’s KCulture, music, eSports, or academics, Virtual Hangouts has always something new and exciting in store for everyone.

This summer, don’t miss the VH Fest: Reinvent Summer and Go, a celebration of reinvention through music in virtual 360 style, happening on May 15. Indeed, music is something that never fails to bring people #OLTogetherNow despite the distance and differences between us. Though performances from four sought after local acts by the youth today, you can still enjoy your summer this year with your friends even while you’re safely at home.

Get ready to vibe, jam, and sing-along with the diverse lineup of performers headlined by singer-songwriter I Belong to the Zoo, who is known for his beautifully written wistful verses and subtle acoustic melodies that will definitely make listeners feel things.

Completing the lineup are sibling tandem Ysanygo, who debuted in 2017 with their song “Friday Afternoon Drive”; Oh, Flamingo, a band that is best characterized for their distinct hooks and arrangements; electro-pop rock act Brisom, which is behind the hit song “Balewala”; and Keiko Necesario, whose music is a perfect balance between folk and modern sound.

Aside from their performances, these featured artists will share their own stories of reinvention and how they adapted to the changes in the past year both personally and in terms of being artists.

The VH Fest: Reinvent Summer and Go will also celebrate all the previous events and activities of Virtual Hangouts and give the attendees a sneak peek on what is to come this year. Hint: reinvented virtual events and experiences!

Be part of the VH Fest: Reinvent Summer and Go by simply opening the Virtual Hangouts page on the Globe One app and clicking “Join Now”. You can also join the meet and greet with the four artists and get fun freebies like VR goggles that will enable you to watch the music fest in 360 by using your Rewards points. Just go to the Virtual Hangouts page in GlobeOne.

Enjoy more of your favorite things with extra 8GB for your choice of GoWATCH, GoPLAY, GoSHARE, GoLEARN or GoWORK sites & apps. Get this PLUS 8GB data for all sites and unli allnet texts for 7 days with the new Go+99. Register via *143# of GlobeOne app.

Know more about Globe Virtual Hangouts by visiting http://glbe.co/GlobeOne.