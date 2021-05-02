Philstar.comâ€™s 'Anyare?' breaks down, explains top news stories

THE BUDGETARIAN
Philstar.com’s 'Anyare?' breaks down, explains top news stories

(Philstar.com) - May 2, 2021 - 5:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — It is hard to keep up with, much less understand, the news in our age of information overload.

It's easy to be overwhelmed with constant breaking news alerts peppering social media, which is also littered with false information.

To help our audiences navigate this difficult landscape, Philstar.com is premiering a new Filipino-language show on Tuesday, May 4, which will break down and explain the biggest issues we face in just a few minutes.

“Anyare?” will walk audiences through the top news stories with the help of commentary from experts and journalists, all while keeping it light and easy to understand.

For the first episode, Anyare? will explore the importance of the West Philippine Sea to the Philippines and how going to war is not the only option it has to assert its rights over the area affirmed by a 2016 tribunal award.

Catch Anyare? on Philstar.com’s YouTube and Facebook pages on Tuesday, May 4.

