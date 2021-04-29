THE BUDGETARIAN
#TruthInAction: Globe holds forum to help students fight fake news

(Philstar.com) - April 29, 2021 - 2:12pm

(As released) Globe encourages the Filipino youth to be more discerning and more responsible in using technology and the Internet as it joins the PANAF Youth Creativity Festival on April 29-30.

As a staunch advocate of the fight against fake news, Globe brings together esteemed journalists from the country’s top print and online media to talk about the importance of being responsible digital citizens, especially for young communicators amid the alarming proliferation of fake news.

Globe aims to educate the estimated 5,000 participants of this year’s summit about the risks of going digital and how they can become ambassadors of truth. Participants are mostly budding young communicators, creatives and content creators from various colleges and universities.

The summit also aims to educate the youth about the characteristics of fake news, how to spot them and verify their veracity as well as inform the students about the objective behind spreading fake news, who benefits from it, how it spreads, the adverse effects of sharing false information, and most importantly, how to fight it.

“It is not just the spread of viruses that we must contain. We also need to contain and stop the proliferation of fake news or misinformation. The youth, who are now more exposed to social media and other online platforms, must be responsible stewards of truth and integrity of information,” said Yoly Crisanto, chief sustainability officer and SVP for corporate communications.

While Globe provides reliable and uninterrupted connectivity to its more than 80 million subscribers, it also takes on the responsibility of informing and warning people of the risks of the ever-innovating digital world.

Globe continues to conduct its Digital Thumbprint Program, a series of workshops designed to increase students’ knowledge of digital citizenship and cybersafety by taking a critical look at their online behavior and helping them develop insights into the influences of the online world and the choices they are making.

Be part of the event and watch the livestream on https://www.facebook.com/PANAFYouthCreativityFestival.

The company strongly supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly UN SDG No. 4 on the provision of quality education and UN SDG No. 9 which highlights the roles of infrastructure and innovation as crucial drivers of economic growth and development. Globe is committed to upholding the 10 United Nations Global Compact principles and 10 UN SDGs. — As released

--

To learn more about Globe’s sustainability efforts, visit https://www.globe.com.ph/about-us/sustainability.html

