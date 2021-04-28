THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
^
Filipina 'Plantita' granted knighthood by Dutch king
Agri advocate Mary Ann Sayoc
Mary Ann Sayoc via Instagram

Filipina 'Plantita' granted knighthood by Dutch king

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - April 28, 2021 - 12:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — A Filipina agricultural advocate has been awarded a Knighthood in the Order of Orange-Nassau last Monday, April 26.

Dr. Mary Ann Sayoc was awarded the Dutch civil and military order of chivalry by Ambassador Saskia de Lang.

“I am very proud to announce that it has pleased His Majesty King Willem Alexander to award a Knighthood on a leading personality of the Dutch Filipino community. It is a recognition of exceptional merit to The Netherlands," Ambassador de Lang said in a press statement.

Dr. Sayoc heads the public affairs for the East-West Seed Group (EWS), a Philippine vegetable seed company founded by Dutch seedsman Simon Groot with Filipino seed trader Benito Domingo in 1982.

"I like most the philosophy that Simon Groot espoused -- serving the farmers and increasing their income from vegetable farming. To this day, each and every employee works hard to keep this mission alive," read Dr. Sayoc's bio on the company's website.

Dr. Sayoc joined the company in November 2000. Before her current position, she held key positions in the Philippine Department of Agriculture as regional director and executive director of the Agricultural Training Institute. She was also involved with the International Training Center on Pig Husbandry, an institution created by The Netherlands government through Barneveld College and the Philippine government through the Department of Agriculture-Agricultural Training Institute. 

Apart from East-West, Dr. Sayoc also heads the Philippine-Dutch Fellows Network, Inc., the alumni association of Filipino professionals who studied in The Netherlands. She is also a board member of the Dutch Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines since 2014, together with a number of Dutch-Filipino companies.

She is also the chairperson of the Philippine Seed Industry Association and was instrumental in the involvement of Dutch expertise in the scoping mission on establishing the National Seed Technology Park, the first step for the planned multi-year collaboration between the Philippines and the Netherlands on horticulture development.

ALL PINOY PRIDES DUTCH KING
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Hong Kong woman, 90, loses US$32 million in phone scam
5 days ago
Hong Kong woman, 90, loses US$32 million in phone scam
5 days ago
A 90-year-old Hong Kong woman has been conned out of US$32million by fraudsters posing as Chinese officials, police said,...
On the Radar
fbfb
World's biggest lottery jackpot $277 million can be won from home in the Philippines
Sponsored
6 days ago
World's biggest lottery jackpot $277 million can be won from home in the Philippines
6 days ago
The American Mega Millions lottery is offering, in its upcoming draw on Friday night a jackpot worth $277 million—the...
On the Radar
fbfb
'Gumeching vatai sa Needine Lustre': LGBTQ group launches rainbow community pantry
6 days ago
'Gumeching vatai sa Needine Lustre': LGBTQ group launches rainbow community pantry
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
LGBTQ organization Bahaghari launched their own version of a community pantry in Tatalon, Quezon City.
On the Radar
fbfb
Barangay Ginebra superstar Scottie Thompson signs with World Balance
9 days ago
Barangay Ginebra superstar Scottie Thompson signs with World Balance
9 days ago
Local sportswear brand World Balance scored a major deal this month after the signing of Barangay Ginebra basketball phenom...
On the Radar
fbfb
Smart launches Unli 5G as most powerful offer on its fastest technology
11 days ago
Smart launches Unli 5G as most powerful offer on its fastest technology
11 days ago
As a big step forward in its 5G push, leading mobile services provider Smart has introduced Unli 5G, its most powerful offer...
On the Radar
fbfb
'I will miss my Grandpa': Princes William, Harry in emotional tributes to Prince Philip
13 days ago
'I will miss my Grandpa': Princes William, Harry in emotional tributes to Prince Philip
By Jitendra Joshi | 13 days ago
"I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job," he added.
On the Radar
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with