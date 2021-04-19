Barangay Ginebra superstar Scottie Thompson signs with World Balance

MANILA, Philippines — Local sportswear brand World Balance scored a major deal this month after the signing of Barangay Ginebra basketball phenom Mr. Do-it-all Scottie Thompson was made official.

Thompson, the former 2018 Finals MVP and 5x time PBA Champion with Barangay Ginebra, became the first player since Phillip Cezar to sign with the brand.

“Thompson caught our attention largely thanks to his court tenacity, rebounding prowess, and versatile play on both ends of the court as well as his challenger mindset of grit and hard work which makes him a natural fit for World Balance,” Barny Chong, president of CHG Global Inc., said.

“We are thrilled to add him to our WB family, and we can’t wait to collaborate with him in bringing an exclusive collection to the market," Chong continued.

The explosive and hardworking point guard will likely showcase World Balance basketball and performance line for the upcoming PBA season. He will also be launching his very own signature basketball sneakers in the near future.

Thompson will now be the face of World Balance’s basketball and performance line, designed to perform with level-up tech innovation.